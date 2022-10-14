Harry and Meghan’s statements in Netflix documentary ‘confused’ filmmakers, source claims

Publication had reported that Harry and Meghan wanted to delay the release of the series

Their Netflix documentary will be released in December this year

Page Six reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘confused’ producers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made claims that appeared to “contradict” each other and confused producers while filming for their TV show, it is alleged.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recorded a docu-series for streaming service Netflix, which will air in December.

But as royal fans eagerly await a much-anticipated glimpse into their lives, a source told Page Six that filmmakers were “confused” by some of their statements.

A Netflix source told Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured on Global Citizen Live in New York, September 2021) have made statements in the series that “contradict” Harry’s book.

Harry and Meghan surprised royal fans when they appeared with the Prince and Princess of Wales to greet benefactors outside the Windsor estate after the Queen passed away

A Netflix source told the publication: “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry wrote, so that was a problem.”

They added: “Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests to return content they provided themselves for their own project.”

Page six had previously reported that the Duke and Duchess had wanted to keep the Netflix show until next year while they edited the production, but the publication has now reported that Netflix is ​​”stuck” from airing the docu-series after The Crown’s new series. has been released.

MailOnline has contacted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

Earlier this week, royal biographer Tom Bower said Harry and Meghan were “stuck to the devil” because of their deals with Netflix and Penguin Publishing for the TV show and Harry’s memoir.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive to hold a vigil in honor of their grandmother

Bower claimed the couple needed the money that would come out of the deals.

He said: ‘They need the money and they need it now more than ever because they have no other source of income. So I guess they’re stuck with the devil now.

“They’re tied to Netflix, they’re tied to their book. And all the criticism they’re going to receive makes no sense, because that’s the only way they can earn their money.’

Speaking to GB News on Monday, Mr Bower added: ‘I don’t see how the Sussexes can give up both the Netflix and the book deal.’

Following the Queen’s death in September, the Duke and Duchess, who were in the UK at the time and staying at Frogmore Cottage, appeared to be taking steps to ease the tension between themselves and The Firm.

On Saturday, September 10, two days after Her Majesty’s passing, royal fans were warmed – and surprised – to see the Sussexes in Windsor stepping next to the new Prince and Princess of Wales to meet benefactors and read tributes.

While the Queen lay in state in Westminster Hall, King Charles allowed Prince Harry to wear his military uniform, even though he is no longer a working royal, so that he could join Prince William and the Queen’s other grandchildren in a vigil of princes .

The vigil saw the grandchildren standing around the Queen’s casket to “guard” it as the audience passed by.