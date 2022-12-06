Harry and Meghan’s Netflix trailers have been viewed seven million times but ‘disliked’ by 400,000

The trailers of the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary have been received positively by more than 400,000 people.

The first 72-second clip, released last week, revealed previously unseen photos from the couple’s family album and a voiceover from Harry saying, “No one sees what goes on behind closed doors.”

Although the clip has been viewed more than seven million times, more than 281,000 people “dislike” the video, according to a popular online tool that also shows how only 22,000 people gave the trailer a thumbs up.

The second clip, which was released over the weekend and showed Harry lashing out at a “hierarchy of the family,” was disliked by 120,000 people. Only 22,000 liked it.

Prince Harry describes life in the royal family as a “dirty game” in his new Netflix trailer

The Netflix documentary will be released in two parts on December 8 and 15

The stats come from the Internet browser add-on Return Youtube Dislikes, which was released after YouTube hid its own controversial dislike counter in November last year.

It meant that while individual users could still say they didn’t like a video, the public measure was removed.

But with the Return Youtube Dislikes tool, users can once again see how unpopular videos are.

Creator Dmitry Selivanov said, “The motivation behind this was simple convenience.

“I’d rather see the review of the video before wasting time watching.”

The tool is reportedly used by over eight million people every day.

It uses a combination of archived dislike statistics and data from users of the extension to produce a figure.

After the first trailer was released, for the new show, Harry & Meghan, royal insiders said it amounted to a “declaration of war.”

The clip was released on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s high-profile visit to the US.

The trailer suggests that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will confront rumors about their troubled relationship with senior royals head-on.

The second clip was labeled “more of the same” by critics, who said they were “tired of the complaints.”

Harry lashed out at the ‘hierarchy of the family’, claiming insiders had ‘leaked and planted stories’, described royal life as a ‘dirty game’ and – after footage showed his mother Princess Diana talking about ‘the pain and suffering of women living in this institution’.

The pair were criticized by royal pundits after it emerged that the trailer used a photo taken during an approved photo op in South Africa to suggest press intrusion.

In the teaser clip, the Sussexes discuss how public opinion about Meghan changed rapidly

Meghan looks concerned as the Sussexes’ lawyer Jenny Afia tells the camera: ‘There was a war against Meghan to support other people’s agendas’

Royal correspondent Robert Jobson tweeted: “This photo used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest press intrusion is a complete travesty. It comes from an accredited swimming pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H&M agreed with the position. I was there.’

Another clip showed a group of photographers rushing to a concrete building clearly recognizable as Crawley Magistrates Court – where former glamor model Katie Price appeared last December to be convicted of drunk driving.

“I was terrified – I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” Harry said as the footage played.

Another piece of video showed photographers huddled around a car as Meghan said – referring to the royal family – “I realized they will never protect you.”

It then cut to an image of Meghan dabbing her eyes, seemingly in tears.

But instead of showing the Sussexes being hunted down, the footage is in fact of Mr Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, who left his New York apartment in 2019 to serve a prison sentence for financial crimes , campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.