Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries becomes UK’s most-watched subscription TV series of the year

Harry and Meghan’s six-part Netflix docuseries is the best-watched subscription TV series of the year in the UK so far, according to ratings.

The first episode, which told the story of how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met and started dating, was watched by an average of 4.5 million people in the seven days after it hit screens on December 8.

It eclipsed the 2.8 million people who tuned in for the first episode of The Crown’s new series, released on November 9, with over one and a half million views.

The series followed the release of the highly anticipated fifth installment of The Crown, a fictionalized version of royal events, a month earlier in November.

Now starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, the latest episodes dealt with the breakup of Charles and Diana’s marriage, including the princess’s infamous BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

It has drawn criticism from high-profile figures, including Dame Judi Dench and former Prime Minister Sir John Major, who said it bordered on ‘gross sensationalism’ and ‘malicious nonsense’.

Netflix added a disclaimer to the trailer description for series five, but reiterated that The Crown is a “fictionalized drama.”

It has also raced for other major Netflix releases, including the highest-rated episodes of the latest series of Ricky Gervais’ After Life (4.1 million), supernatural thriller Stranger Things (3.9 million) and the historical romance Bridgerton (3 .4 million). .

Stars of the cult TV show Stranger Things, including Joseph Quinn and Sadie Sink, have seen their public profiles improve dramatically after the release of the latest episodes.

The series also brought Kate Bush’s 1985 hit Running Up That Hill back to the public’s attention, helping to boost the song back to number one in the UK charts – after being featured throughout the series.

The ratings, published by audience research organization Barb, provide the first snapshot of how the leading subscription-only series of 2022 have fared in the UK.

Meanwhile, episode one of the Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi was the most-watched show on Disney Plus, reaching an audience of 3.1 million people in the seven days following its release in May.

It saw franchise stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen reunite to reprise their characters of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader for another epic battle.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power topped the list as the highest-rated show on Amazon Prime Video, with 3.2 million for its first episode in September.

But streaming giant Netflix dominated the list with seven of the top ten titles.

However, traditional TV still attracted large audiences with the first episode of Harry & Meghan less than half the typical rating for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

It also paled in comparison to the numbers from recent World Cup matches, with 23 million people watching England’s 2-1 defeat to France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Also for the episode of MasterChef: The Professionals that aired on BBC One, the same week that the first part of their docuseries came out, Harry & Meghan’s ratings were slightly below those.

Directed by Liz Garbus, Meghan & Harry is the first project to emerge from the multi-year deal the couple signed with the streaming giant in 2020, shortly after announcing they would be stepping down as working members of the royal family.

Netflix has reportedly paid £88 million ($100 million) for the amazing Harry and Meghan docuseries as part of a multi-year deal with the streaming giant

In September 2020, the couple announced a partnership with Netflix to work on a number of projects with their company Archewell Productions, including documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s shows.

In an official statement released at the time, they said: ‘Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, we also find it important to create inspiring family programmes.’

They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help [them] share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Last July, the Duchess announced her first project with Netflix, an animated series called Pearl, in which she would take on the roles of creator and executive producer.

However, in May of this year, Pearl was dropped by the streaming platform as part of a wave of budget cuts due to their drop in subscribers.

Netflix recently announced that the pair will present a documentary series that will celebrate “inspiring leaders” throughout history, inspired by Nelson Mandela.

“Live to Lead” is a seven-part series featuring interviews with global figures “who have made courageous choices,” including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Other people who will be featured include Bryan Stevenson, a 63-year-old American social justice activist and law professor, Albie Sachs, 87, a former South African judge, rugby player Siya Kolisi, 31, and journalist Gloria Steinem , 88.

The pair are announced as executive producers and are likely to appear on the series.