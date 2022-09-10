Harry and Meghan’s children continue to be listed as ‘Master’ and ‘Miss’ on updated succession order

<!–

Harry and Meghan’s children will not be known as Prince and Princess after the Queen’s death, according to a succession statement released by Buckingham Palace.

As grandchildren of the reigning monarch, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would technically be entitled to the titles.

But under the reign of King Charles III, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and sister Lilibet, one, will continue to be known as “Master” and “Miss.”

The website of the Royal House published an updated list of the succession order yesterday.

While it shows Archie and Lilibet have risen in the order of succession and are sixth and seventh in line to the throne, they will not be known as Prince and Princess.

The Sussex’s friend and favorite journalist Omid Scobie clarified on Twitter: “As the King’s son, Harry’s children have the right to become HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibet.

“However, at the moment the two are listed with their original styling.”

The first photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, Lilibet, released in a Christmas card on December 23, 2021

The rules set by King George V in 1917 mean that Archie and Lili — as the children of a sovereign’s son — now also have HRH style if they choose to use it.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The issue of titles was first raised publicly by Meghan in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She said that when she was pregnant with Archie, “They said they didn’t want him to be a prince or princess – not knowing what the gender would be – which would be different from protocol.”

Meghan described her “pain” when she claimed officials had denied Archie the title of prince and accused Buckingham Palace of failing to protect him by denying him 24/7 security.

When asked if it was “important” to Meghan that Archie should be called a prince, she said she has nothing to do with the “greatness” of official titles.

But she said it was about “the idea that our son isn’t safe, and also the idea that the first colored member in this family doesn’t get the same title as other grandchildren.”

King Charles III greets members of the public outside Clarence House, London, after being formally proclaimed monarch by the Privy Council

In 2021, it was suggested that Charles – in an effort to limit the number of important royals – planned to prevent Archie from becoming a prince when he became monarch.

To do this, he would have to issue a Letters Patent that changes Archie’s right to be a prince and Lili’s right to be a princess.

When Archie was born seventh in line to the throne in May 2019, he was too far in the line of succession.

Although he was a great-grandchild of the monarch, he was not a firstborn son of a future king, so he was not automatically a prince.

He could have used the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton before, or could have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But Buckingham Palace said the Duke and Duchess had personally decided that he would just be Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor instead.

The Sussexes stopped using their own HRH styles after stepping down as senior working royals for a life in Los Angeles, and later calls were made to remove their titles of Duke and Duchess.