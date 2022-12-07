Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Netflix docuseries is ‘very skewed to an American audience’

Harry and Meghan’s explosive Netflix docuseries is “heavily skewed for an American audience” who “won’t care” about any “fakes”, experts warned today.

The show’s accuracy was called into question after it emerged that footage purported to show the media bullying of the couple was actually filmed under vastly different circumstances.

Cameramen footage included in the trailer was shot as former glamor model Katie Price arrived for a court appearance while driving while intoxicated, while a photograph showing banks of waiting press photographers was taken at a Harry Potter premiere without royal assistance.

The clips formed the backdrop for Harry’s incendiary claims of “a war on Meghan” and “foul play” surrounding the royals that sparked a furious reaction from Palace members yesterday.

NETFLIX: This photo of a casually dressed Prince Harry appears in a montage of footage in Netflix’s bombshell trailer last week

FACT: The photo was taken in September 2007 when Prince Harry met his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davey at Heathrow airport. Netflix removed Chelsey and appears to have added a filter to emphasize flash photography

Royal author Tom Bower said that many American watchers “wouldn’t mind” any “fakes” in the series, something that could bode ill for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“I fear many Americans will be fooled by the misrepresentations and victimhood of the Sussexes,” he told MailOnline.

They believe that the United States was founded by attacking the British king and that Meghan is right to carry on that tradition.

“I’m afraid all the good Kate and William are doing will be overwhelmed by the battle and their valuable work drowned in the vitriol the Sussexes are generating to make their dirty fortune.”

Nick Ede, a culture and brand expert, said the “sensational” aspect of the documentary was “biased for an American audience.”

“I don’t think they’re bothered by the holes that are being put in her, because for them it’s all about the sensationalism and the romanticism of how Meghan had to escape from the palace after finding out what real life was.” It wasn’t what she expected,’ she told MailOnline.

NETFLIX: Another photograph that was used in the first Harry and Meghan Netflix trailer released earlier this week

REALITY: But instead of showing photographers fighting for space to shoot Harry and Meghan, the image is actually from a Harry Pottery premiere.

Describing the potential implications for the Sussexes’ reputations, as well as William and Kate’s, he added: “I think the way this could play out will be really interesting – it will be a defining moment for both couples.”

‘Meghan and Harry are really becoming like the Kardashians – they’re reality stars who are revealing their lives and whatnot.

“That could uplift Kate and William in a strong way because they won’t react but just go ahead and keep doing their job.”

‘That will mean that they will continue to have that mysticism around them that we all brought with the Queen.

“In addition, we know that Meghan and Harry traditionally have an agenda that is quite transparent and quite manipulative. If that is exposed more and more, your “truth” will be less respected.

In a new trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary released yesterday, Harry claimed that he and Meghan had dealt with leaks and plantings of stories endorsing the established ‘hierarchy’ of the royal family.

NETFLIX: Another video shows a group of photographers forming around a car as Meghan says, referring to the royal house: “I realized they’ll never protect you.” It then cuts to a picture of Meghan crying.

REALITY: But instead of showing the Sussexes being harassed, the footage is, in fact, of Mr. Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, leaving his New York apartment in 2019 to serve prison time for financial crimes, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.

The couple’s allies told the new six-hour series that there was “a war against Meghan to fit other people’s agendas,” with one claiming that “it’s about hate, it’s about race.”

In the minute-long compilation of clips from the series, Harry, 38, took aim at the Palace institution surrounding royals, smiling as he commented: “It’s foul play.”

But the royal sources insisted it was “absolutely wrong” to suggest the aides had informed on Harry and Meghan, saying the palace took “unprecedented steps” to support them.

The new trailer gave the clearest signal yet: the now California-based couple will reopen old wounds as they seek to justify why they stepped down as royals and left Britain.

However, critics immediately pointed out obvious inconsistencies in the trailer.

At one point, the footage shows photographers milling around a car as Meghan says: “I realized that [the Royal Household] they will never protect you.

FACT: In fact, the footage shows former glamor model Katie Price arriving at Crawley Magistrates Court to be sentenced for drink driving.

NETFLIX: A brief clip from the latest trailer shows a group of photographers running towards a concrete building as Harry says, “I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The trailer then cuts to a picture of Meghan wiping her eyes, apparently in tears.

But footage of the car was filmed outside the home of former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen as he left to begin a prison sentence in 2019.

Another photograph showed Harry and Meghan walking away with their baby Archie as a cameraman appeared to hover over them from a hidden vantage point.

Journalist Robert Jobson said it was taken when the couple met Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, and that Harry and Meghan agreed where only three officially accredited British photographers and journalists could be.

He said it was a “complete travesty” to use the photograph as an example of press intrusion.