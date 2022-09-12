Harry and Meghan’s biographer apologises for saying Queen’s coffin will travel from ‘Scotland to UK’

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan’s biography has admitted to making a mistake after telling a US news channel that the Queen of Scotland’s coffin would travel ‘to the UK’.

Omid Scobie, a favorite journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seemed to falsely suggest that Scotland is not part of the UK.

He also said the Queen would be taken to London on ‘one of the royal trains’, despite there being only one royal train and the fact that Her Majesty will be transported by plane.

The 41-year-old later said on Twitter that his comments were a “slip of the tongue” and were made “in the chaos of breaking news” when the news of the Queen’s death broke.

He made the comments to ABC News on Thursday, September 8, where he described to viewers what would happen to the Queen’s body after her death at Balmoral Castle.

Royal pundit said Her Majesty will ‘eventually rest in the smallest palace in Edinburgh before’ [the coffin] travels to the United Kingdom on one of the royal trains’.

This was incorrect as the Queen’s body will actually be flown to London tomorrow on a military plane from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt outside London.

However, it was his apparent ‘slip of the tongue’ that suggested Scotland was no longer part of the UK for which he apologized.

Scobie wrote on Twitter: ‘It turned out that in the chaos of breaking news on September 8, I accidentally said ‘Scotland to the UK’ rather than ‘Scotland to England’ when discussing the travel elements of Operation Unicorn. Slip of the tongue and happy to own it’

Scobie has been a solid cheerleader for Harry and Meghan in recent years, having co-authored the couple’s biography, Finding Freedom, in 2020.

He is the royal editor of the American website Harper’s Bazaar and is one of the journalists closest to the couple since their move to America.

The Queen’s body is currently at rest in Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral, where thousands of members of the public have queued for hours to pay their respects.

Earlier today, King Charles and his siblings stood in a wake next to her coffin, which will be transported to London on Tuesday.

After a short procession, King Charles III, Anne, the Royal Princess, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward each stood on one of the four corners of the oak box with their heads bowed in a ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes.

The Duke of York kept his eyes closed for a while during the 10-minute vigil, while the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex kept their eyes on the ground. The king – his eyes moistened – held his hands together and also looked at the floor as the audience passed by.

The king and his family stood next to four suitable members of the Royal Company of Archers on watch, dressed in long-feathered hats and armed with arrows and quivers.

Members of the public – who have gathered around the coffin by the thousands all afternoon – were briefly stopped to allow the royal family to take their place.

However, they kept going once the vigil began, which gave them an extraordinary perspective on the historic moment.

On Wednesday, Her Majesty’s casket will be on display at Westminster Hall, where officials expect tens of thousands of people to visit as they mourn the monarch.

Her funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, with heads of state from around the world and relatives invited to pay their respects to the Queen.

After this service, she will be taken to Windsor, where she will be buried in a commitment ceremony at St George’s Chapel.