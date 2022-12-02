Harry and Meghan ‘will reach out to royal family’ – after Netflix documentary and tell-all memoir

Harry and Meghan insist they will focus on repairing their relationship with the royal family – once their Netflix documentary and the Prince’s memoir come out.

Sources say the pair have spoken of “reaching out” to the prince’s estranged relatives after the “inevitable furor” surrounding the projects has died down.

But royal insiders have questioned whether family members, particularly Harry’s brother Prince William, who is deeply hurt and angered by the depth of his betrayal, would welcome such an overture.

“The problem is when it comes to the Sussexes and these revenge schemes they’re so into, people wonder when will enough be enough?” said one.

“It’s not unreasonable, given the circumstances, to ask if they’re interested in restoring their relationship with the family at all.”

This week’s trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary series – titled Harry & Meghan – suggested that the pair still have scores to settle.

The footage features a voice-over of Harry solemnly saying, “No one sees what goes on behind closed doors,” over a black and white photograph of his wife on an armchair, apparently crying.

The film then immediately cuts to a shot that focuses on a pinched-looking William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes meekly behind them.

According to royal sources, it is seen as a ‘declaration of war’ by the Duke and Duchess.

The one-minute Netflix teaser – now widely advertised on US television – strongly suggests that the Sussexes will confront rumors about their tempestuous relationships with senior royals head-on.

In a deliberately provocative remark to an off-screen producer, Meghan added, “When the stakes are this high, wouldn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

It’s clear that the streaming giant – which signed the couple as part of a multi-million dollar production deal – intends to release the six-part documentary in two halves of three episodes each.

Undated handout photo released by Netflix of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kissing in a kitchen

The trailer dropped on the second day of William and Kate’s highly anticipated US tour (pictured in Boston)

The first comes this Thursday, December 8, the three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The second comes a week later on Thursday 15 December, the day the Princess of Wales holds her second annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey to honor the community’s heroes. It will be attended by other senior royals and broadcast on Christmas Eve.

In addition to the Netflix series, senior royals are also preparing for the release of Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ in January.

The title is a sharp reference to his position as William’s younger brother as the “reserve of the heir,” at least until the future king’s own children were born.

Sources have said it is ‘unlikely’ that the royal family will publicly respond to an attack from Harry and Meghan, but will carefully consider their position when they hear what the couple have to say.

Undated photo released by Netflix of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a photo booth

Royal insiders reacted with horror and a growing sense of anger when the trailer was released on social media before the documentary aired on Netflix next week as part of the Sussexes’ multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant

The Prince of Wales speaking in Speaker’s Corner outside City Hall, Boston, at the start of his tour with the Princess of Wales

The late Queen famously said of their 2021 Oprah interview, in which they made a series of vitriolic accusations about the Royal Family, that “memories vary.”

Harry had always held back from lashing out at his adored grandmother, but now that she’s gone, he may not.

He has previously accused his own father, King Charles, of letting him down both emotionally and financially, while Meghan accused the royals of racism and the Princess of Wales of making her cry during a pre-wedding bust-up. up.

Many of their allegations have been widely condemned or refuted.

