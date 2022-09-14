Harry and Meghan will have an ally in Sophie Wessex, their first royal visitor after Archie was born

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could have an ally in Sophie, the Countess of Wessex as the monarchy adjusts during a period of change following the Queen’s death last week.

Sophie, 57, has been married since 1999 to Her Majesty’s youngest son, Prince Edward, 58, with whom she shares two children: Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James Viscount Severn, 14.

The Countess reportedly shares close relationships within the royal family and could be a source of support for the Sussexes amid their alleged lingering tensions in the family since she stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

According to Valentine Low, writing in The timesSophie was the first member of the Royal Family to visit the Sussexes after Archie’s birth in 2019, to the couple’s Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

A source told the outlet that Sophie is “normal” and has empathy that others in the Firm may not “naturally have.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pictured heading to Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen’s coffin with other members of the royal family

Sophie, pictured after a memorial service near Balmoral last week, looked emotional after the death of the Queen, with whom she was incredibly close

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle (pictured in 2019 in Windsor with their son Archie), were reportedly visited by Sophie at their Frogmore Cottage after the birth

They said, ‘She did the right thing. She got in the car and went there. She has the empathy and warmth that people who grew up in that family may not naturally have.

‘Normal people would think: this is what you do. You’re going; you make sure the new mom is okay and see the baby.”

Sophie has also been described as “incredibly empathetic” by Mark Foster-Brown, who attended Cambridge University with Edward.

He told The Times that the Countess also has a close relationship with the Princess of Wales, describing the “line of communication” between the two women as “incredibly important.”

Mark added: “Sophie is incredibly empathetic. If you’re a royal supporter, you’d hope that becomes a key relationship.’

Sophie, the tearful Countess of Wessex, studies the floral tributes and loving messages left Saturday to her mother-in-law, the Queen, at Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral

Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends a Thanksgiving service for the life of Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh on Monday

The closeness of the relationship Sophie shared with the Queen – whom she called “Mommy” – has been brought into sharp focus since Her Majesty’s death in Balmoral nearly a week ago.

At a service for her mother-in-law, who would treat her as a “second daughter,” near Balmoral, the Countess of Wessex was seen tearfully kneeling to admire tribute.

The pair are said to have developed their relationship when the Queen cared for Sophie in 2005 after her mother, Mary Rhys-Jones, 77, died of stomach cancer in 2005.

In addition, as Prince Edward and Sophie’s home, Bagshot Park, is only a short journey from Windsor, this meant that the Queen’s youngest son and his family would be visiting regularly.

Walking their dogs together was a favorite pastime of the couple.

They also shared a love of military history and spent hours studying ancient documents at the Royal Archives in Windsor, where Sophie and her mother-in-law indulged in their shared hobby of researching military history.

Sophie (left) is also a source of advice for the new Princess of Wales (right), describing the ‘line of communication’ between the two women as ‘incredibly important’

The close relationship between Sophie (pictured, right) and her ‘mom’ the Queen (center) is well-reported. Here they are seen together at the Centenary Annual Meeting of the National Federation Of Women’s Institute at the Royal Albert Hall in 2015

Now there has been speculation that the Countess could be elevated to Duchess under King Charles, with The Telegraph reporting that her husband Prince Edward could become the Duke of Edinburgh – the title held by his father Prince Philip, who died in 2021.

The last word is left to the king, the current Duke of Edinburgh after inheriting the role from Prince Philip, whether to give his youngest brother the title.

Prince Philip had said he wanted his youngest son to take over the title at the right time and his eldest son, then Prince Charles, would have agreed.

However, some thought he changed his mind after his father’s death – but more recently, experts believe that Prince Edward will be given the title of Duke of Edinburgh, the title of Duke of Edinburgh. Telegraph reports.

In order for the title to change hands, the king would have to write patent letters – an order from the monarch granting a title – to create a new Duchy of Edinburgh.

If it went through, this move would be a touching and lasting bond between the late Queen and her beloved daughter-in-law Sophie.