Harry and Meghan urged NOT to move to Hope Ranch as locals fear they’ll bring a ‘circus’ to area

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly considering moving to a new Santa Barbara zip code – but residents of the exclusive neighborhood are ‘concerned’ the royal couple will bring a ‘circus’ to the area.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly outgrown their idyllic Montecito mansion – and are looking to move about 10 miles away to Hope Ranch, Santa Barbara.

They currently live in the sprawling $14 million home with their two young children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – who received their royal titles in September when their grandfather Charles III became king.

But the rumors of their move have shaken the locals who live in Hope Ranch, TMZ reported.

The Sussexes currently have a collection of elite A-list neighbors including Katy Perry, Adam Levine, Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston. However, Hope Ranch is a quieter, more exclusive area.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly considering moving out of their $14 million mansion — but locals in their alleged new desired zip code are worried about the move, TMZ reported

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking to leave their Montecito home (above) just as police reported the installation of new security cameras to combat rampant crime

Affluent Hope Ranch boasts a number of exclusive amenities – including a country club, golf club, tennis court, equestrian trails and its own private beach.

And with a population of around 2,200, the elite village is home to wealthy Californians who are not in the public eye like the Sussexes.

According to TMZsources close to the Homeowners Association at Hope Ranch say residents are worried about Meghan and Harry’s alleged move because of the ‘baggage’ they will bring with them.

The royal couple could bring a ‘circus’ to the idyllic area, reports TMZ.

Meghan and Harry’s presence at Hope Ranch could also cause more traffic in the area – as photographers flock to take pictures of the family, sources told the news outlet.

Their Montecito home ‘doesn’t accommodate them properly’ and rumors are already circulating that the Sussexes may have already bought a new home, reports Santa Barbara News-Press.

Harry and Meghan – who stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 – are pictured in New York City in 2021

The small but affluent community of Hope Ranch (above) boasts a country club, golf club, tennis courts, picnic areas and a network of members-only riding trails

Former Suits actress Meghan, 41, married Prince Harry, 38, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018 – but less than two years later the couple stepped down as working royals and retired to America.

They bought their existing property in June 2020, four months after the so-called ‘Megxit’ deal which saw them leave the royal family.

They have since signed deals with Netflix and Spotify for a rumored $135 million in total, with Harry also said to be in line for another $20 million to publish his autobiography.

The reason for their alleged move to Ranch Hope could also be for security reasons, it has been claimed.

Harry and Meghan reportedly had a scare in May when police were alerted to two intruders at their house in the space of 12 days when the family were believed to be at home.

According to police records, an intruder at Meghan and Harry’s home was reported on their wedding day, May 19, at 10 a.m. 17.44.

Less than two weeks later, at 3.21pm on May 31 – just hours before the couple were due to take a private jet to the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, another intruder was reported.

Given the crime in the area, Harry and Meghan are choosing instead to move to a safe neighborhood while they stay in Santa Barbara.

Hope Ranch has mansions costing as high as $22 million in the affluent community