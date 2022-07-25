Harry and Meghan suffer TWO security breaches at their $13.8 million California mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had two separate people set off the alarm at their California home in less than two weeks earlier this year.

Meghan and Harry were reportedly at their home in the town of Montecito with their children, two-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, for one of the incidents when the intruders arrived.

Police in Santa Barbara, dealing with the law in Montecito, were dispatched to the $13.8 million mansion at 5:44 p.m. May 19, marking the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary.

Just 12 days later, on May 31, when Harry and Meghan flew back to California from Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee, they responded to another intruder warning.

The break-ins in May were registered by the police as trespassing, property crime and ‘suspicious circumstances’.

Santa Barbara authorities have had to deal with half a dozen security calls to their homes in the past 14 months The sun.

It comes on the same day that the Duke of Sussex won a bid to file a High Court claim against the British government over his security arrangements while in his home country.

Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when he comes to visit from North America.

In the first phase of the case earlier this month, the Duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to authorize a full hearing to allow a judge to review the Home Office decision.

In a ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court judge said the case could go ahead, and allowed part of Harry’s claim to have a judicial review.

Harry and Meghan flew back to California from Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee when the second burglary happened

However, in a blow to the duke’s case, the judge refused to allow some of his claims to be reviewed.

He rejected the arguments of Harry’s legal team that he should have been told who on the committee made the protection decision and that he had not had the opportunity to comment on the ‘appropriateness’ of the trial and the individuals involved in the blockage. .

The request for permission to apply for judicial review is partially granted and partially denied.’ said Swift.

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to file part of his Supreme Court claim against the Home Office over his security arrangements in the UK. Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from North America. Above: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed together in Brixton, South London, in 2018

The Duke’s challenge relates to the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalties and Public Figures (Ravec) over his safety, after being told he would no longer receive the same level of personal protection when visiting. .

Harry’s legal team is trying to argue that the security arrangements set out in a letter from Ravec, and their application when he visited the UK in June 2021, were invalid due to “procedural unfairness” as he was not given the opportunity to “advance informed representations”. ‘.