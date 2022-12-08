Thursday, December 8, 2022
Harry and Meghan Netflix series: World media react to 'explosive' documentary

‘Amazing Revelations!’ World media declare Harry and Meghan Netflix show ‘explosive’ for the royal family – and speculate how King Charles will react

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline

published: 10:05, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 10:09, Dec 8, 2022

Harry and Meghan’s ‘amazing’ Netflix documentary will be ‘explosive’ for the royal family, world media declared today when the first three episodes were released.

Newspapers in Europe and from America to Australia ran the news on their front pages, saying the series has “the world talking and the Royal Family bracing for the worst.”

“Harry and Meghan renewed clash with British Royals,” said the American NBC, “racism [and] lies from the royal family’ was how Belgium’s 7sur7 summed it up, while Australia’s News.com said the first episode contained an ‘amazing confession’.

Many awaited King Charles’s response, speculating that the new monarch could strip the couple of their royal titles or even bar them from his coronation, depending on the accusations they level against their relatives.

