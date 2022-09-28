Harry and Meghan ‘may be worried they are being eased out of the Royal Family’ after website change

Harry and Meghan may be worried they are being ostracized by the royal family after they were moved to the bottom of the palace website alongside disgraced Prince Andrew, a royal biographer has claimed.

Links taking readers to pages dedicated to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously been placed about halfway down the page – below senior royals and above minor members of the family.

But after the website was updated following the Queen’s death earlier this month, Harry and Meghan have been moved down below Princess Alexandra and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Marie-Christine, neither of whom are working royals, have been removed from the page entirely.

“Harry and Meghan must be concerned that they are slowly being eased out of the royal image,” royal biographer Phil Dampier said. The sun.

‘King Charles appears to be hesitating whether to give Prince and Princess titles to Archie and Lilibet.

“And the fact that they have been ‘demoted’ on the Palace website is another indicator that they are not seen as working royals.’

It comes as King Charles largely plans a “lean” monarchy during his reign, believing the public will not want to pay for an ever-growing royal family.

Meanwhile, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousins, all remain on the side as they are still working members.

The Kents have completed more than 200 public engagements, all funded by the prince’s own household as opposed to the taxpayer.

The Sussexes were only moved down the page about 15 months ago, having previously sat under the Prince and Princess of Wales, to under the Wessexes and Princess Royal.

It follows claims the Queen was forced to put her foot down over Megxit and told the Saxons they were ‘either in or out’ at the fractious Sandringham summit where the royals decided Harry and Meghan’s future.

The explosive excerpts of the upcoming book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low, were released by The times.

Dampier believes King Charles and the Prince of Wales may also “feel the same way”.

Sir. Low wrote that it was the monarch herself who felt that unless the couple were willing to follow the rules that apply to all working royals, they would ‘not be allowed to carry out official duties’.

“There was a very clear perception: you can’t be in and out,” a source told Mr. Low. “And if you have such a clear position, it’s very difficult to say, ‘Why don’t we go 10 percent this way instead of 20 percent?'”

That meant the compromise was taken off the table by the Queen, the author said.

Dampier believes the change to the website will make it clear that the Sussexes are not working royals ‘and cannot pose as semi-official royals’.

It is understood that the changes to the website now reflect the roles of the royal family as opposed to the line of succession.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said the change shows what Harry and Meghan ‘don’t do’ and how it is valued in the royal family.

The couple is still waiting to see if their two children will be given the titles of prince and princess.

After the Queen’s death, Sussex children are entitled to Prince and Princess and the HRH titles as grandchildren of the monarch.

But despite William and Kate’s titles being updated to Prince and Princess of Wales, Archie and Lilibets have yet to change.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘Updating live on a website doesn’t quite work. We will work to update the website when we get information.’