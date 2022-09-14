Harry and Meghan hold hands throughout the Queen’s procession at Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gathered after an emotional funeral procession for the Queen at Westminster Hall and were pictured holding hands today as they left the ceremony.

The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have remained in the UK after what should have been a whistleblower tour of Europe after stepping down from royal duty last year, joined other members of The United States for the occasion in London today. Firm.

The couple, who became known for their constant hand-holding during their time as working royals, seemed happy to comfort each other after today’s service and immediately joined hands when they got together.

While other couples like Zara and Mike Tindall also held hands, Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, chose to avoid public displays of affection.

The loving gesture is just the latest in a long line of public displays of affection between Harry, 37, and Meghan – who haven’t been able to keep their hands off each other since they first made their relationship public in 2017.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Hall in September

Pictured together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, the couple, in the early stages of their courtship, leaned against each other and beamed with delight.

In a now-famous photo, Harry leaned into Meghan’s ear to whisper something, while Meghan crossed her legs and leaned forward, clearly delighted by what the Prince said.

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured dozens of times placing her hands on Harry’s back, while Harry is a fan of grabbing Meghan’s hair and gently stroking her ponytail.

The move is both to support Harry and for her own comfort. During her first Trooping of the Color in 2018, Meghan put her hand on Harry from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Before stepping back from the royal family, Meghan and Harry wowed royal onlookers with their affection on a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji in 2018.

The couple basked in the afterglow of their pregnancy announcement, with their son Archie, and were often seen stealing loving glances, holding hands and touching each other supportively.

Today’s event is not only heavily historically significant, but it also saw Prince William and Prince Harry put aside their feud to support their father by marching behind the coffin with him. Hundreds of thousands of benefactors are expected to follow the route as they do so.

The procession poignantly passed the statue of the Queen’s parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, which overlooks The Mall. The Imperial state crown, worn by the Queen on her way back to Buckingham Palace after her coronation, glittered in the daylight as the crowd held up their phones to record the scenes.

Mike and Zara Tindall were also photographed holding hands after the ceremony this afternoon (pictured together)

Zara and her husband and Princess Eugenie walk as procession with British Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace

A gloomy king waved to the huge crowds that had gathered along the Mall today as he arrived at Buckingham Palace, hours before he was due to lead William, Harry and senior royals in a poignant procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

The crowd erupted into applause and cheers as the State Rolls-Royce passed the Victoria Memorial and dropped Charles off at the royal residence.

Later, the eyes of the world were once again on the king as he walked with relatives to Westminster Hall – the old building at the heart of the Palace of Westminster where his mother will lie in state.

The royal family accompanied their matriarch on foot this afternoon to Westminster Hall, where hundreds of thousands are expected to pay their respects after hours in line.

Her Majesty has been handed over to Britain by the King to remain in the state until Monday so mourners can say goodbye

The Queen’s casket entered Westminster Hall as the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, sang Psalm 139 (pictured)

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, follow the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

Charles, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex, are part of the procession.

Anne’s son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also walk behind the procession, as do the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex travel by car. The procession left the palace at 2:22 p.m. and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3 p.m.

Her Majesty spent her last night in Buckingham Palace’s Bow Room before being transported in a carriage to Westminster Hall – the ancient heart of Parliament – where she will lie for four days until her funeral on Monday.

Prince William stood next to his wife Kate, with Harry and Meghan, the Sussexes, behind them

Prince Harry wipes his hands over his eyes next to his wife

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, bows and her husband bows as they look at the Queen’s coffin

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a Queen’s brooch and also bowed when she arrived

More than 1 million people are expected to queue for up to 35 hours in central London to walk past her coffin – but experts think only 400,000 people will get in, meaning 600,000 people will be disappointed.

The Queen arrived at Buckingham Palace last night to tears and cheers from the huge crowd that stood in the pouring rain to welcome her home after her death in Balmoral last Thursday.

The route from RAF Northolt to the palace was packed. There was a wave of lights as many raised their cell phones in the air to film the hearse as it passed.

As the hearse passed through the gates, Charles could be seen bowing his head with Harry and Meghan standing solemnly behind the monarch.