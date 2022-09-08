Harry and Meghan head to Scotland as Charles, William and immediate family go to Queen’s bedside

<!–

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left for Scotland over reports of the Queen’s deteriorating health.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were due to attend the Wellchild Awards in London tonight, but it’s been confirmed they’ve canceled their performance.

The prince was due to give a speech tonight at the awards ceremony, which honors the brave deeds of seriously ill children.

Prince Charles traveled by helicopter to Balmoral and is now believed to be with the Queen, along with his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would also travel to the Royal Highlands estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave town hall in Duesseldorf yesterday

Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the 2018 Queen’s Young Leaders Awards ceremony

Any statement about the queen’s health is considered rare and suggests that the situation is very serious. It is also significant that all her immediate family is with her or on the road.

Concerned Britons have already gathered at the gates of Balmoral to pray for Her Majesty and pay their respects.

Minutes before the statement, new Prime Minister Liz Truss received a note in the House of Commons briefing her on the development while revealing her plans to cut energy bills for the next two years.

The Prime Minister, who was sworn in by the Queen in Balmoral on Tuesday, tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned this lunchtime at the news from Buckingham Palace.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people in our UK – are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at the moment.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer wrote: “I am very concerned with the news of Buckingham Palace this afternoon, along with the rest of the country. My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone in the UK in hopes of her recovery.”

The Queen waits in the drawing room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience in Balmoral, Scotland, on Tuesday. Today she is under the supervision of doctors over health concerns

A statement about the queen’s health is exceptionally rare and raises great concern

A sign declaring the cancellation of today’s Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

People gather outside Balmoral Castle after Buckingham Palace statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not visit the Queen this month on their European tour.

Yesterday they were in Dusseldorf, Germany, marking a year ahead of the next Invictus Games, where they were greeted by an exuberant crowd of Royalist enthusiasts, while today’s schedule was meant to focus on the Wellchild Awards.

The Duke has been patron of Wellchild since 2007.

The couple’s tour has been the subject of increasing speculation as to whether they would see other members of the royal family, particularly Harry’s father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

A royal insider said the two brothers had only seen each other twice in 12 months.

Representatives of Harry and Meghan have been approached by MailOnline for comment, as well as the Wellchild Awards.