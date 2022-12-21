Harry and Meghan have become a 'one-trick pony' with their complaints about Royal Family

<!–

Harry and Meghan’s repeated complaints about the royal family may have turned them into a “one-trick pony…because of the glue factory,” according to Hollywood bible Variety.

An article on the website’s VIP section said some skepticism was “warranted” about whether the couple had “gone to the pit one too many times with their oft-repeated story of mistreatment by the English royal family.”

The piece, in which the leading industry publication appears to have turned against the bunch, was written by Andrew Wallenstein, president and chief media analyst of Variety Intelligence Platform, which focuses on market research.

It wondered ‘how much meat could be left on this bone’, especially after Harry’s book Spare comes out next year. It follows the couple’s infamous 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and their six-part Netflix documentary series, both of which set the royal family on fire.

Wallenstein predicted that by the time Harry’s book is published, many will see a backlash “accelerate as the pair’s strategically timed revelations begin to seem too carefully choreographed.” He added that “even the dumbest of their fans” would eventually tire of their “Oh, woe to us” routine” as they “play the victim card over and over again.”

The article headlined ‘It’s long past time for Harry and Meghan 2.0’ said, ‘Since they’ve beaten this horse to death, this one-trick pony may well be due for the glue factory.