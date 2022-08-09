Harry and Meghan are warned that a mountain LION is prowling close to their $14m Montecito mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned of a mountain lion stalking their California neighborhood.

The couple was ordered to close down their $14.6 million mansion in Montecito after sightings of the vicious beast.

They were also told that their flock of chickens could be an easy target for the predator, luring it to their sprawling enclave.

The mountain lion was caught on security footage snooping outside just five miles from their home.

The clip shows the animal sneaking down a homeowner’s driveway, past his trash cans and his car, before heading off into the distance.

Experts suggested the lion may have descended from the hills in search of food and water amid the widespread drought crippling California.

The couple showed off the chickens they rescued from a factory farm when they appeared with Oprah last year

What to do if you encounter a mountain lion? Keep calm and stand your ground or back off slowly

Look at the lion and stand up straight

Do not approach the lion and do not run from a lion

Never squat or bend over in front of a mountain lion

If it approaches you, do everything you can to seem intimidating

Wave your arms or shout in a loud voice

If it keeps approaching, start throwing things at it

Aim at its head to scare the animal away

If it attacks you, fight back

Use everything you can to fight the lion and do everything you can to stay upright Source: National Park Service

Executive Director of the Montecito Association Sharon Byrne said: ‘However, the fact that we have security footage shows that residents are taking this seriously as it was recorded by a camera that we have urged residents to install.

“We want all local residents to secure their homes, secure their chicken coops and all the other animals they have.

“Chickens can be a quick, easy food source for hunting animals, so they need to be safe.

“We are also urging residents to secure their waste so that animals can sniff for leftovers, night lights, alarms, cameras and so on.

“Mountain lions are solitary creatures and ultimately they don’t want to be around humans, so we hope this one will pass on its own.”

Harry and Meghan also have two rescue dogs to watch out for, who could also be targeted by the mountain lion.

The images, shot on July 23, have terrified locals who fear the beast could attack their children or pets.

The homeowner who took him had only recently installed the camera at the request of the local authorities.

A local told the sun: ‘There are all kinds of animals around – coyotes, bears and deer – but you rarely see a mountain lion.

“We’re in a drought, so the animals are thirsty, but there have also been fires and a mudslide in recent years that seem to have brought down the larger animals.

‘The people in the area feel safe during the day, but they take precautions at night.’