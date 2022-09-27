Harry and Meghan are ‘demoted’ to the bottom of the Royal Family’s website alongside Prince Andrew

Harry and Meghan have been moved to the bottom of the royal family’s website alongside disgraced Prince Andrew.

Links leading readers to pages devoted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously been posted halfway down the page – below senior royals and above underage members of the family.

But after the webpage was updated following the Queen’s death earlier this month, Harry and Meghan have now been moved down among the likes of Princess Alexandra and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Marie-Christine, neither of whom are royals, have been completely removed from the page, The Telegraph reports.

It comes as King Charles is reportedly planning a ‘downsized’ monarchy during his reign, believing the public won’t want to pay for an ever-expanding Royal Damily.

Meanwhile, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousins, all remain on the page as they are still working members.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to the bottom of the Royal Family’s website along with Prince Andrew

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet the audience at Windsor Castle in Berkshire during a surprise appearance with the Prince and Princess of Wales

The Kents have carried out more than 200 public engagements, all funded by the Prince’s own household, as opposed to the taxpayers.

The Sussexes were first moved down about 15 months ago, having previously been under the Prince and Princess of Wales. down to the Wessexes and the Princess Royal.

It comes as Harry and Meghan return to California the day after the Queen’s funeral without resolving their disagreements with King Charles and Prince William.

Harry and William stood side by side in support of their father as he mourned his mother’s death, while also making a joint arrangement with Meghan and Kate to visit flowers and tribute in Windsor in the days leading up to the state funeral of the queen.

But it remains to be seen whether this fragile truce will hold up, especially with Harry’s memoir due out later this year.

The Sussexes stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on the night of Monday’s funeral, but it was reported that they would return to California as soon as possible to be with Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, after two weeks away.

King Charles III follows the hearse containing his mother’s coffin outside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle last week

The Duke of York depicted in the ceremonial procession that follows the Queen to her state funeral at Westminster Abbey

But the couple is still waiting to see if their two children will be given the titles prince and princess.

After the death of the Queen, the children of Sussex are entitled to Prince and Princess and the titles of HRH as the Sovereign’s grandchildren.

But while William and Kate’s titles have been updated to Prince and Princess of Wales, Archie and Lilibet’s have not changed.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: ‘Live updating on a website doesn’t quite work. We will work on updating the website as soon as we get information.”

It comes as Meghan’s podcast “Archetypes” returns next week with comedian and actor Margaret Cho.

The Duchess had paused the release of her Spotify podcast for the duration of the Queen’s mourning period.

But Archetypes returns on Tuesday, October 4, with a talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.