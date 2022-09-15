Harry and Meghan: Archie and Lilibet will not be announced until after period of mourning

Harry and Meghan stopped using their titles when they left their royal duties in 2020

Buckingham Palace has refused to confirm whether they will receive royal titles

Their children, Archie and Lilibet, are now sixth and seventh in line to the throne

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There will be no announcement about future titles for Harry and Meghan’s children during the period of royal mourning.

After the death of their great-grandmother, Archie and Lilibet are sixth and seventh in line to the throne and may be called Prince and Princess.

But Buckingham Palace has declined to confirm whether this will officially happen.

And yesterday, a spokesman for King Charles said it was “unlikely” that an announcement would be made until at least September 26, when the period of royal mourning ends.

They told the Daily Mail: ‘The king is focused on the mourning period, so it’s unlikely’ [any announcement would be made] on other titles during that period.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex photographed shortly before Christmas with daughter Lilibet and son Archie . last year

Harry became visibly emotional as he and Meghan paid their respects at the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall

Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind King Charles III during the procession from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday

“The future is a wonderful thing. I’m sure there will be some discussion, but not during the royal mourning period.’

The Sun claimed “tense” discussions had taken place over the issue.

Which members of the royal family are HRH? The following members of the Royal Family are HRH: Princess Anne, Princess Royal

Prince William, Prince of Wales

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales

Prince George

Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice

Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

Duke and Duchess of Kent

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Princess Alexandra, The Honorable Lady Ogilvy The following members of the royal family are technically entitled to HRH, but do not use it: Prince Andrew

Prince Harry

Meghan Marklea

James, Viscount Severn

Lady Louise Windsor

The Sussexes stopped using their HRH styles in 2020 when they resigned from their royal duties.

Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, were eligible for the titles on the Queen’s death under rules established by King George V in 1917 that limited the number of members of the royal family who could claim an HRH title.

His Letters Patent – a written order of the monarch’s wishes – restricted royals from using an HRH title for the sovereign’s children, the children of the sovereign’s sons, and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.

In 2012, prior to George’s birth in 2013, and not knowing whether William’s first child would be a boy or a girl, the Queen issued a new Letters Patent, granting the title of HRH to all of the eldest son’s children. of the Prince of Wales. why George, Charlotte and Louis are equally stylized.

The issue was discussed at length after Meghan accused the royal family of treating her son differently in her bombshell Oprah interview – suggesting she thought it was because of race.

When Archie was born, he could have used the title of Earl of Dumbarton as the Queen’s great-grandson, but his parents chose not to adopt it – and he couldn’t be a prince.

“They said they didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, which would be different from protocol, and he wouldn’t have any security,” Meghan told Oprah.

“This went on during the last months of our pregnancy where I went, hang on.”

The Duchess insisted that no appropriate explanation was given as to why Archie would not become a prince, despite the rules being clear.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales at Westminster Hall in London yesterday