Harry and Meghan ‘angry as it emerges Archie and Lilibet will not get HRH titles’

Harry and Meghan’s children will reportedly not receive HRH status if they are appointed Prince and Princess by King Charles III.

Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, are expected to officially become Prince and Princess in the near future, as Charles has agreed to issue a Letters Patent to grant the titles.

But after tense talks between the new king in recent days, the Sussexes are “furious” that their children will not also receive HRH titles.

Harry and Meghan are said to have emphasized that Prince Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, have HRH status, despite not being royals.

A source told The sun“Harry and Meghan were concerned about the security issue and being prince and princess entitles them to certain levels of royal security.

“There have been many conversations over the past week. They have insisted that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess.

“They’ve been ruthless since the Queen died. But they are furious that Archie and Lilibet can’t take the title HRH.

“That’s the deal – they can be prince and princess, but not HRH because they aren’t royal works.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex photographed shortly before Christmas with daughter Lilibet and son Archie . last year

King Charles III walks behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it is transported in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster on Wednesday

Photos captured a poignant moment for the Duke of Sussex (left with the Duchess of Sussex on the right) as he held his head in his hand, shielded his eyes and looked down as the Queen’s casket was moved at the Palace of Westminster

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William stood with their wives Meghan and Kate as they put aside their bitter feud to pay their respects to their grandmother

Archie and Lilibet are entitled to the titles after the Queen’s death as part of rules drawn up by King George V in 1917 – which limited the number of royals used by HRH.

Meghan has previously claimed that the HRH title was previously denied to Archie because of his race.

And when asked if it was “important” to Meghan that Archie should be called a prince, she said she has no connection whatsoever with the “greatness” of official titles.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes stopped using their own HRH styles after stepping down as senior working royals for a life in Los Angeles, and later calls were made to remove their titles of Duke and Duchess.

In 1917, King George V issued a new patent on letters that limited the number of members of the royal family with HRH titles.

The Queen’s Grandfather Rules stated that ‘the children of a sovereign of these realms and the children of the sons of such a sovereign and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales shall have the style and at all times shall retain and enjoy at any time any title or attribute of Royal Highness with their titular dignity of Prince or Princess prefixed to their respective forenames or to their other honorifics’.

When Archie was born seventh in line to the throne in May 2019, he was too far in the line of succession.

Although he was a great-grandchild of the monarch, he was not a firstborn son of a future king, so he was not automatically a prince.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan walk into the Palace of Westminster for a service on Wednesday

Harry and Meghan after a service to receive Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall

It comes after Prince Harry appeared overcome with emotion as he honored Queen Elizabeth II for her move into state service at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

When the late monarch’s coffin was placed in the entrance hall, photos captured a poignant moment for the Duke of Sussex as he held his head in one hand, shielded his eyes and looked down.

Dressed in a medal-adorned suit, he stands next to the Duchess of Sussex, who looks down with a somber expression on her face.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William stood with their wives Meghan and Kate as they put aside their bitter feud to pay their respects to their grandmother.

The Sussexes were in the back of the group of royals, with Harry directly behind William and Meghan behind Kate.

The touching moment marks the couple’s first time together since their surprise walk together at Windsor Castle on Saturday, and a rare show of togetherness.

Royal couples left the building side by side, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands and the Princess of Wales rubbed her husband’s arm reassuringly.