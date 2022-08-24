Harry and Meghan adopt one of 4,000 beagles from Envigo testing centre

Prince Harry and Meghan have adopted one of 4,000 beagles rescued from an animal testing center in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adopted a seven-year-old dog, Mamma Mia.

The dog now lives with Harry and Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet in their $14 million, seven-acre mansion in Montecito, California.

The couple already have a pet beagle named Guy and a Labrador named Pula. The family also has chickens, which were reportedly rescued from a factory farm.

Mamma Mia was one of 4,000 bred at the Envigo breeding and research facility in Virginia.

The dogs were bred to be sold for use in pharmaceutical and biotech research.

Several inspections of the Envigo facility over the past two years have revealed dozens of violations of US federal regulations.

The animals were rescued and taken care of in July by organizations including the Beagle Freedom Project, which looked after 25 of the dogs.

Shannon Keith, an animal rights lawyer leading the project, told the… LA Times: ‘The Duchess called me personally.’

She added: “She calls my cell phone with no caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.’

Ms Keith said they had talked for 30 minutes and she wondered if it was Megan Fox but it was indeed the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry are said to have visited after hours and played with Mia, who had been brought there with eight of her newborn puppies.

Ms Keith told the Los Angeles Times: “The Duchess holds Mia and said, ‘We’re adopting her.’

She said, ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy. We want those we can help who are older.”

Photos show Mia her with her offspring.

Animal lover Meghan has adopted a number of rescue dogs in recent years and brought her American rescue beagle Guy to the UK when she married Harry.

The former actress chose Animal Welfare Mayhew as one of her first clients.

When she moved to England to be with Harry, she had to leave Bogart – a Labrador Shepherd cross – in the US.

Meghan has previously said the pair of rescue dogs means “the absolute world” to her and has referred to them as “my loves” and “my boys.”

Guy and Bogart were a regular on her Instagram account, and Guy even appeared in a patriotic Union-flagged knit sweater.

Meghan often used the hashtag ‘£adoptdontshop’ in her Instagram posts.

It was American comedian and presenter Ellen DeGeneres who convinced Meghan to adopt Bogart, her first pet, after encountering her at a shelter.

The Queen is the royal who is best known for her love of dogs.

In their engagement interview in 2017, Harry revealed the Queen’s corgis and the Dorgis took “immediately” to Meghan.

He said, “And the corgis got to you right away.

“I’ve been barked at for the past 33 years; this one comes in, nothing at all…’

Meghan described the moment, saying, “Just laying on my feet over tea, it was very sweet.”

And Harry added: ‘…just wagging his tail and I was just like argh.’

When U.S. Department of Agriculture officials inspected Envigo last year, they found a female beagle whose paw was stuck in loose floors for so long that she was suffering from dehydration, according to court documents.

Employees at the facility admitted to inspectors that they did not know how long she had been incarcerated.

Another inspection found that nine injured beagles were euthanized instead of receiving veterinary care.

A later inspection revealed that many of the 196 beagles that were supposed to be euthanized were not sedated before being given a lethal injection into their heart muscle.

Photos taken earlier this year show some of the rescued dogs en route to Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Further footage showed the dogs looking happy after being rescued from the Envigo facility

During inspections over the past two years, officials found cases of neglect and abuse, from malnourished dogs to sick and injured dogs.

Feces and food waste were allowed to accumulate in cages where the dogs were kept, according to court documents.

On May 18, the USDA Inspector General and other law enforcement agencies executed a federal search warrant of the facility and seized 145 dogs and puppies that veterinarians say are in “acute distress.”

The next day, authorities filed a complaint in federal court in the Western District of Virginia.

The couple already have a pet beagle named Guy and a Labrador named Pula. Above: Guy sleeping behind Meghan in a photo taken last year

The complaint stated that more than 300 puppies had died at the facility between January and July last year.

The company’s website claimed that they breed “healthy, well-socialized animals” and that it has a license issued by the USDA to breed and sell the dogs.

Parent company Inotiv, which bought Envigo in November 2021, agreed to the plan to rescue the dogs, saying it would close the Virginia facility as part of a restructuring effort.

In late July, a federal judge approved a plan to save the beagles.

They were transferred to the Humane Society of the United States, before being transferred to shelters or groups such as the Beagle Freedom Project.

The organization took in 25 of the beagles.