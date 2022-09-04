Harrowing moment drunk driver smashes into a lorry and flips her car over onto its roof  

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the harrowing moment when a drunk driver who went over the limit three times ran into a truck and overturned her car on the roof.

Shocking dashcam footage captured the collision, which began after the 39-year-old woman tried to overtake the truck but instead swerved on its side.

The vehicle’s wheels were seen to wobble as the drunk driver attempted to overtake, but in a failed attempt, she threw her silver Opel Corsa on its roof.

The collision causes several parts of the car to fly onto the road, after which the vehicle spins several times on its roof and finally comes to a stop.

The woman somehow escaped with only a scrape and some seat belt pain, according to Derbyshire Constabulary.

The lorry managed to swerve after the collision, but it recovered and continued on the A50 near Findern, Derbyshire.

The motorist, who has not been named by police, failed her roadside breath test on June 19 last year after blowing 140 milligrams — three times the legal limit of 35 mg, police said.

Shocking dashcam footage captured the moment the woman flipped over her car after crashing into the truck in the distance

The images show how the 39-year-old woman tries to overtake the truck, but fails because it crashes into her side

This is when she crashes into the truck, flips her car over before it lands on its roof

Woman, who pleaded guilty to driving over the limit, somehow escaped with a scraped knee

The lorry started to swerve but managed to stay on the A50 at Findern, Derbyshire

This was the end result as the woman tipped her Corsa onto its roof before failing a roadside breath test

In a later blood test, she also had 254 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, while the limit is 80 ml.

On June 6, the motorist pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit at Leicester and Rutland Magistrates’ Court.

She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, but was given 18 months’ probation.

The driver was also banned from driving for five years and a daily curfew for eight years.

She was ordered to pay the costs and a victim allowance.

Sergeant Scott Riley, of Derbyshire Constabulary Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘This collision could easily have been fatal to the driver or others.

“It also has a huge impact on the families of those affected.

“Please think, is it really worth putting yourself or others at risk for a drink?

“Any amount of alcohol affects your driving skills, and while summer may be coming to an end, we will continue to target those who choose to ignore our advice and get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”