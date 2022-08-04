Harrowing moment cops pull grandma delivering DoorDash from sinking SUV in Arizona floodwaters

Arizona police saved a grandma delivering DoorDash with her dog from her sinking SUV that was caught by floodwaters during a monsoon.

Sue Teders, of Apache Junction, said she was stuck in the mud last Thursday when a flash flood pushed her car through trees and slammed it against a guardrail, where officers rushed to her rescue.

Dramatic footage captured the moment the officers arrive at the scene, warning Teders that her car was going to be completely submerged by the waters as they break the SUV’s windows and urge her to reach out for them.

Teders desperately pleads for them to rescue her dog first, but the officers tell her they need to get her out first before the car sinks into the rushing floodwaters.

‘Give me your hand. Come on,’ the officer reaching for Teders desperately yells as the woman cries for her dog. ‘Hurry, the water is coming.’

The harrowing save in Arizona mimicked the countless rescues taking place in Kentucky, where unprecedented floodwaters have submerged whole streets and claimed at least 37 lives, including four children.

Teders grandson, Connor Smith, said he came to her aid after her SUV was taken by the flood, but the dangerous waters made it impossible for him to reach her, AZ Family reported.

Smith immediately called 911, and although the officers were able to rescue Teders, they were unable to get the dog out of the car before it was taken by the water.

Teders said she was heartbroken over losing her 11-weeks old pup, Claire, who she decided to take with her during the DoorDash delivery.

‘It was my turn to be her support, to get her out. And I couldn’t,’ Teders told AZ Family. ‘So the guilt of that, first of all for taking her with me, which I very seldomly did, taking her with me and having that happen, I was telling my granddaughter, how do you get over that?’

Since the rescue last week, neighbors have come out to help the family look for the missing dog in hopes that it survived, but there is still no sight of the pooch.

Despite her grief, Teders said she was ultimately grateful to the Apache Junction Police Department for saving her.

‘They were there as quickly as they could go and I know they had other rescues to deal with,’ Teders said. ‘Without them where would I have been? So thank you.’

Teder’s rescue was one of several conducted in the Apache Junction after a monsoon suddenly struck the area on Thursday, and it resembled the rescue of a 17-year-old Kentucky teen and her pup from their flooded home after the state suffered its deadliest storm in history.

Quick-thinking Chloe Adams put her dog, Sandy, in a plastic container that could float before swimming to her neighbor’s roof, where she waited five hours to be rescued amid the calamitous flash floods in Whitesburg, Kentucky.

In an image posted online by her father, brave Chloe was seen sitting on the peak of a rooftop, soaked through, and completely encircled by unprecedented floodwater.

She sat on the summit with her pup in the torrential rain for five hours before being saved on Thursday during Kentucky’s most deadly flood in history.

Speaking about the horrific ordeal, Chloe told DailyMail.com: ‘When I realized I had to get out I instantly began to put a plan together to get me and my dog out safely.

‘I tested to see if Sandy would be able to swim and when she couldn’t I looked for floating objects that would safely get her across.

‘I first tried her dog bed and that quickly sunk, so then I tried a plastic container but she was too heavy for that, then I found a couch cushion and put the plastic container on top allowing her to get across the waters safely.’

Chloe’s father Terry Adams wrote on social media: ‘My daughter is safe and whole tonight. She saved her dog by putting her in a container that would float and then swam with her to a neighboring rooftop.

‘She waited hours until she could be rescued. She is a hero. I love you Chloe. You are simply amazing. We lost everything today…everything except what matters most.’

The family have started a GoFundMe page after their lives were devastated by the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Chloe said she 'prepared herself for death' in the moments she realized she had to evacuate her home and swim to a neighboring roof to safety.

A group of stranded people are rescued from the flood waters of the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky

This comes as the death toll hit 37 in Kentucky, with hundreds of people displaced and temporarily housed and thousands still without power.

Gov Bashear said that the number of fatalities is expected to increase Tuesday after telling a press conference: ‘I know we found more bodies overnight and this number will grow.’

He updated the nation this morning since the state is set to be hit with another intense weather front in the coming days – scorching temperatures.

After days of catastrophic rainfall, he said: ‘It’s going to be really hot, and really dangerous.’

Kentucky are now having to set up cooling centers because the state is bracing for high temperatures this week – fearing that there may not be enough drinking water available.

So far, Kentucky Police have provided over 1,000 wellness checks for missing people desperately try and locate lost friends and family in the hardest-hit areas.

Dramatic drone footage over Hindman, one of the hardest hit cities in eastern Kentucky, showed several homes and buildings almost completely submerged by the flooding, with only their rooftops of some visible.

Last week, homes with families inside were ‘completely swept away in the middle of the night, possibly while they were sleeping,’ in the violent mega storms that have plagued the state.

Raging thunderstorms pummeled the area, causing mudslides and ‘years’ worth of damage in what has been Kentucky’s most devastating flood in history.

Waterlocked, saturated ground continued to swell on Friday while rivers and creeks burst their banks with additional downpours over the weekend.

It will take the hundreds of people whose homes have been submerged in the dire flooding years to rebuild and recover from this cataclysmic disaster, Beshear said on Friday.

Devastating images show the catastrophic destruction the flooding has caused, with vehicles floating through streets which now resemble rivers and lakes.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties.

The flooding extended into western Virginia and southern West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six counties in West Virginia where the flooding downed trees, power outages and blocked roads. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made an emergency declaration, enabling officials to mobilize resources across the flooded southwest of the state.

The deluge came two days after record rains around St. Louis dropped more than 12 inches and killed at least two people.

Terrified residents posted alarming videos and photos of submerged cars and flooded basements on social media as the catastrophic flood levels rose.

Emergency water rescue teams in Missouri were dispatched to assist with the historic flooding in the area – as many woke up to see their homes and vehicles submerged.

The rain came as unprecedented weather systems battered the entire nation in July, including record-breaking heat waves in New York and Pennsylvania as roughly 85 million Americans suffered through the scorching temperatures.

Last month, heavy rain on mountain snow in Yellowstone National Park triggered historic flooding and the evacuation of more than 10,000 people. In both instances, the rain flooding far exceeded what forecasters predicted.

Extreme rain events have become more common as climate change bakes the planet and alters weather patterns, according to scientists.

That’s a growing challenge for officials during disasters, because models used to predict storm impacts are in part based on past events and can’t keep up with increasingly devastating flash floods and heat waves like those that have recently hit the Pacific Northwest and southern Plains.