Harris’s widow on the field in Pittsburgh when his No. 32 was retired

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked out the Hall of Fame running back to number 32 from Franco Harris in a bittersweet ceremony Saturday night during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The long-anticipated honor came three days after Harris passed away at age 72 and a day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception,” Harris clinched a playoff victory over the Raiders.

Harris’s widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage, while many of Harris’s former teammates, coaches and rivals turned friends stood nearby.

“It shouldn’t have been,” Rooney said. “The big man would be with us tonight. … Franco brought us joy for 50 years. So in recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it is my honor to declare that No. 32 has officially retired.”

The Steelers honored one of the cornerstones of their 1970s dynasty all night long. Many players wore a replica of Harris’s jersey in the stadium and during warmups, and their throwback uniforms had a patch commemorating the 50th anniversary of what was named the most famous play in NFL history in 2020.

Defensive co-captain Cam Heyward carried a huge black flag with the number 32 on it during pregame introductions. The club held a moment of silence for Harris before the opening kick-off.

Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett—whose 20th overall pick selection in last spring’s draft was announced by Harris—even barked “Franco! Franco!” in his cadence before sneaking in for a first down in the second quarter.

Harris is the third Steeler to retire his number. The team retired Hall of Fame lineman Ernie Stautner’s No. 70 in 1964 and Hall of Fame defensive lineman Joe Greene’s No. 75 in 2014.

