Harrison Petty and Dayne Zorko AFL crying sledge: Mum says she doesn’t have cancer

Harrison Petty’s parents have refuted claims their son burst into tears after a rival player wished his mother dead for dying of cancer.

The Melbourne Demons young gun was visibly upset by Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko’s brutal sled during Friday night’s AFL game.

Zorko was widely condemned for supposedly uttering words that read “I hope your mother dies,” but many fans wondered how Petty, 22, could have been so upset about a sled on the football field.

Several AFL pundits claimed Petty’s mother Karen was “terminally ill” with cancer, triggering a young footballer already distraught over her illness.

The Adelaide Thunderbirds netball team, where Petty's sister Hannah is co-captain, also held its first cancer fundraiser earlier this month with The Longest Table.

However, Karen was working behind the counter at a hardware store in the family’s hometown of Wudinna on Thursday morning, looking for the image of health.

“Those are all rumours…I don’t have cancer,” she told the Daily Mail Australia with an amused smile when asked directly about reports of terminal illness.

Petty’s father Simon also insisted his wife was not sick, though both refused to discuss the Zorko situation, reveal exactly what had been said, or why Petty was upset.

“My wife is not ill,” he said, shaking his head at the family home in the country of South Australia.

The family has lived for generations in the small town on the Eyre Peninsula, a 6.5-hour drive from Adelaide, with a population of 550.

Even before the 22-year-old defender won the AFL Premiership Cup last season, the Petty family was a local sporting royalty.

Karen is one of Eyre’s best ever netball players for 18 seasons for Wudinna United’s A-class team, winning 13 premierships and nine clubs and three leagues for best and fairest awards.

After her first-class playing days were over, she helped the club for the past decade as a coach and logistics organizer.

Her last two premierships were won alongside her daughter Hannah, 25, who is now the Thunderbirds co-captain in the Super Netball competition.

“My mother means the world to me, she has helped me so much with my netball career and remains a rock I can lean on at any time,” she wrote in a Thunderbirds Facebook post in 2018.

“I’ve always believed that I’m not alone on my netball journey, but that my family and mother are as far away from this as I am.

“One of my favorite korfball memories is that I got to play countless matches with her and win a couple of big finals to top it off.”

Karen and Simon were so determined to help their kids succeed that they drove Hannah 550km from Wudinna every Saturday after her local match to play in a senior league in Adelaide on Sunday.

Immediately after, they would drive back on Sunday evening, ready for bed and school on Monday at 8:45 am, until Hannah won a scholarship to Immanuel College in Adelaide and joined the Thunderbirds in 2016.

Petty, who has competed fiercely with his sister in athletic performance since he was ten, received similar treatment, attending Rostrevor College and playing for Norwood in the SANFL, both in Adelaide.

He was chosen by Melbourne in the third round of the 2017 draft and won the 2019 Harold Ball Memorial Trophy for best player of the Demons’ inaugural season.

His parents, Hannah, grandparents Graham and Joyleen Sampson, and Uncle Zane Petty cheered him on from the stands at Perth Stadium when the team won in a thriller against the Western Bulldogs.

Meanwhile in Wundinna, a dozen other family and friends have doubled a 40th birthday party into a victory celebration.

Karen herself has an excellent sporting pedigree. Her father Graham was a national champion in the 1970s.

Simon had a less illustrious career, but still played more than 200 games for Wudinna, served as captain and won two premierships.

He succeeded him as club official, including years as chairman or secretary.

