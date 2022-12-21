Harrison Ford tried on SEVENTY-FIVE different hats for Yellowstone prequel 1923

Harrison Ford tried on 75 different hat prototypes before choosing the perfect headgear for his character Jacob Dutton in the 1923 Yellowstone prequel series.

Client Janie Bryant discussed the 80-year-old actor’s transformation into the patriarch of the Dutton family in a new interview with Variety.

“It’s all about his hat,” she emphasized. “We made so many for him. All those different colors – try the different pleats, the different brims, the different crown heights.’

Options: Harrison Ford customized 75 different hat prototypes before selecting the perfect headgear for his character Jacob Dutton in the 1923 Yellowstone prequel; Harrison seen on December 2

After sifting through the 75 different variations, she, Harrison, and series creator Taylor Sheridan finally agreed on Jacobs’ tan cowboy hat.

The hat, which Harrison wears in the hit prequel series, was aptly named “The Jacob.”

Taylor is also very specific about the kind of hat he likes too. There was a lot of collaboration with Taylor, with Harrison and with myself to create what I call the ‘Jacob,'” she concluded.

In a recent sit-down with deadlineTaylor described the lengths he went to to get Harrison for the prequel – marking the Star Wars alum’s first major television role.

Transformation: The series’ client Janie Bryant discussed the 80-year-old actor’s transformation into the patriarch of the Dutton family in a new interview with Variety; Harrison seen in 1923

Chosen: After sifting through 75 different variations, she, Harrison, and series creator Taylor Sheridan finally agreed on a tan cowboy hat

He said the Indiana Jones star flew to Texas on his private jet to discuss the series, which hadn’t even been written yet.

“I said, we are going to do this together. [Harrison] goes, can I read a script? I said, you can if it’s written, but it’s not written yet and you have to commit to it now. I need to know who I’m writing for,” Taylor recalled.

Taylor then explained his reason for casting his characters first before writing the show’s script.

“I’m done wondering who I’m writing for,” he said. And I have to try and chase the person I had in mind and I can’t get the person because they’re doing some f***ing Netflix show. I don’t do that anymore.’

Frontrunners: In a recent sit-down with Deadline , Taylor described the lengths he went to get Harrison and co-star Helen Mirren for the prequel; (L-R) Helen Mirren, Taylor Sheridan and Harrison Ford pictured on Dec. 2

Taylor then told Harrison that if he hadn’t signed on to play Jacob, he would offer the part to Hollywood veteran Chris Cooper.

After getting “two bottles of wine from him,” Taylor finally got Harrison to say yes to the role.

“I got him on the plane as quickly as possible, closed the deal and said send me the next one. Then came Helena [Mirren], and the same. Have a glass of wine,” he explained.

Academy Award winner Helen plays Cara Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s wife.

Academy Award winner Helen plays Cara Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s wife; the pair pictured in 1923

1923 premiered Sunday to huge viewers on Paramount+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a reported 7.4 million viewers watched the premiere episode.

The episode — in which Cara Dutton killed a trespasser and more — had four cable airings, three on the Paramount Network and one on CMT.

Paramount claims the 1923 premiere was the biggest cable premiere of 2022, though the final numbers for Sunday’s Tuesday broadcasts will come from Nielsen.

“Anchored by the incredible vision of Taylor Sheridan and the performances of legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, we were confident that this next chapter of the Dutton Family origin story would resonate with audiences,” says Tanya Giles , chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming.

It’s a hit! 1923 premiered Sunday to huge viewers on Paramount+

Viewers: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a reported 7.4 million viewers watched the premiere episode

“We are thrilled with the record-breaking early response to the first episode and can’t wait to introduce more audiences to this incredible journey of grit, heartbreak and adventure set against the backdrop of the Mountain West,” she added.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios added, “The Yellowstone universe continues to break records, with our newest chapter, 1923, scoring as the most-watched premiere ever on Paramount+ and debuting as the #1 new cable premiere of the year on linear.”

“Taylor Sheridan continues to tap into a cultural nerve that has proven irresistible to viewers across the country and around the world, with this latest installment showing no signs of slowing down – once again proving the power of our franchise strategy to shape the future of Paramount+ to feed,’ he added.