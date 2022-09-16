Harrison Ford says the upcoming Indiana Jones film will be his last

Harrison Ford first cracked that famous bullwhip as Indiana Jones in 1981, and he promises the upcoming episode will be his last.

The 80-year-old Hollywood icon, who will star in the fifth untitled film, told the audience at D23 Expo in Florida: “This is it! I won’t fall for you anymore!’

Fans are suggesting that the new movie should be called Indiana Jones And The Fountain Of Eternal Youth, as the actor is digitally aged for at least some of the action.

Final Movie: Harrison Ford first cracked that famous bullwhip as Indiana Jones in 1981, and he promises the upcoming episode will be his last

Technology has come a long way since Raiders of the Lost Ark was released in 1981, and Disney now appears to have used motion capture technology that allows Ford to appear on screen as a man in his twenties or thirties.

Harrison – who plays the titular archaeologist in the long-running franchise – was caught on set with dots on his face – and a stunt double was seen riding a horse through a tickertape parade in ‘New York’ (Glasgow, actually).

In the footage shown at D23, the man on the horse was “young Indy” protecting his beatnik goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

Ford seemed a little emotional when he said: ‘I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic. Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they are also about the heart. We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will give you a kick.”

Emotional: The 80-year-old Hollywood icon, who will star in the fifth untitled film, told audiences at D23 Expo in Florida, “This is it! I won’t fall for you anymore!’

The trailer has not yet been released online, but the release date has been confirmed as June 30, 2023.

It is described as an action-packed nostalgic film that uses a digitally enhanced, younger-looking version of the actor for certain flashback scenes.

The musical score is composed by the legendary John Williams who scored the original soundtrack 40 years ago.

Long-awaited: The trailer has not yet been released online, but the release date has been confirmed as June 30, 2023

Temple Of Doom became a worldwide hit, although some viewers found the film too dark and violent, and it was instrumental in creating the PG-13 rating for films that were too mature for children but ineligible for a movie. R-rating.

Despite its financial and critical success, others criticized the film for what they found to be racist depictions of Indian and Chinese cultures.

After his appearance in the Steven Spielberg film, Quan was featured in the cult film The Goonies the following year, which was based on a Spielberg story and directed by Richard Donner.

But despite playing prominent roles in two cultural major films, opportunities for the Vietnam-born actor began to dry up in the late 1980s and 1990s.

After giving up an acting career in the late 1990s, he enrolled in the University of Southern California film program to explore new opportunities.

He worked as a fight choreographer on 2000’s X-Men and served as an assistant director to acclaimed Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai for his science fiction novel 2046.

After the success of Crazy Rich Asians, Quan thought that Hollywood was more accepting of Asian actors and started actively pursuing projects again.

He starred in the surprise indie hit Everything Everywhere All At Once last year, which also received critical acclaim for its star Michelle Yeoh.

The versatile actor was on Saturday at D23 to promote the upcoming second season of Loki, in which he will appear with Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.