Harrison Ford gets emotional discussing ‘fantastic’ Indiana Jones 5 at D23 Expo

Harrison Ford, preparing for the release of the new Indiana Jones, walked onto the stage at the D23 Expo and delivered an emotional speech introducing the trailer.

“I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic. Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about the heart,” the star said.

‘We have a very human story to tell and a film that gives you a kick!’

The actor choked during the conversation, but the audience cheered and applauded his heartfelt message when he was done.

Harrison, now 80 years old, said this would be the last time he would play the part of the treasure-hunting character, a physically demanding role: ‘This is it! I won’t fall for you anymore.’

During the short speech, his costar, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, walked onto the stage as the Star Wars actor praised her work in the upcoming thriller.

For this franchise installment, Ford V Ferrari director James Mangold takes over in place of Steven Spielberg.

While the trailer won’t be released online yet, it’s described as an action-packed nostalgic movie that uses a digitally enhanced, younger-looking version of the actor for certain flashback scenes.

The musical score is composed by the legendary John Williams who scored the original soundtrack 40 years ago.

Last week, the iconic musician let fans listen to a song he created for Phoebe’s character, Helena’s Theme, for the first time at his Maestro of the Movies concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Defining role: Ford has gone down in history for many important roles, but his starring role in the Indiana Jones movies undoubtedly helped him become a superstar; pictured on set in Sicily on October 18, 2021

To perform the song before the film came out, Williams got full permission from the film’s director, Mangold.

During the concert, Williams said to the audience, “Jim said, ‘Why don’t you play the Bowl next week?’ and I said, ‘Jim, the picture won’t be out until next year!’

The director’s response was: ‘It doesn’t matter. Play it in the Bowl anyway.”