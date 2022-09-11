Harrison Ford and his Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan reunite after 38 years

Harrison Ford and his former teammate Ke Huy Quan grinned from ear to ear on Saturday as they got back together for the first time in 38 years.

The 80-year-old Hollywood icon and 51-year-old Goonies star previously shared the screen in 1984’s Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, with Ford playing the title character and Quan his resourceful sidekick Short Round.

Quan, who rose to prominence after his critically acclaimed role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, joined Ford as they promoted their new projects in Anaheim, California.

Together again: Harrison Ford, 80, and his Temple Of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan (Short Round) reunited on Saturday at Disney’s D23 event in Anaheim after 38 years

Quan shared two sweet photos of the actors catching up, both of which had him wrap his arms around the elderly fence star.

The two even matched each other with their jeans and gray blazers.

“I love you, Indy,” Quan wrote in his caption, referring to a pivotal moment from Temple Of Doom.

“Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years,” he added.

High time: Quan shared two sweet photos of the actors catching up, both showing him wrapping his arms around the elderly fence star

Iconic role: Quan played Indiana Jones sidekick Short Round in the second film in the series; Ford and Quan seen with Kate Capshaw in a publicity photo for Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984)

Ford was at D23 to promote his upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie, which will see Logan’s James Mangold take over from Spielberg in the director’s chair.

The actor confirmed during the presentation that this would be his last appearance as Indiana Jones.

‘This is it! I won’t fall for you again,” he told the crowd.

The actor, who is sometimes cool towards his most popular work, including the Star Wars series, was visibly emotional as he spoke about the upcoming movie after a teaser trailer played.

“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about the heart, and I’m very, very happy that we have a real human story to tell, as well as a movie that gives you a thrill,” he said.

Excited: Ford, who is sometimes cool with his most popular work, including the Star Wars series, was visibly emotional as he talked about the upcoming movie after a teaser trailer played; seen saturday

Temple Of Doom became a worldwide hit, although some viewers found the film too dark and violent, and it was instrumental in creating the PG-13 rating for films that were too mature for children but ineligible for a movie. R-rating.

Despite its financial and critical success, others criticized the film for what they found to be racist depictions of Indian and Chinese cultures.

After his appearance in the Steven Spielberg film, Quan was featured in the cult film The Goonies the following year, which was based on a Spielberg story and directed by Richard Donner.

But despite playing prominent roles in two cultural major films, opportunities for the Vietnam-born actor began to dry up in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Controversy: Temple Of Doom (pictured) was a worldwide hit, but some viewers criticized it for its dark tone and violence, while others felt it was racist towards Indian and Chinese cultures

After giving up an acting career in the late 1990s, he enrolled in the University of Southern California film program to explore new opportunities.

He worked as a fight choreographer on 2000’s X-Men and served as an assistant director to acclaimed Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai for his science fiction novel 2046.

After the success of Crazy Rich Asians, Quan thought that Hollywood was more accepting of Asian actors and started actively pursuing projects again.

He starred in the surprise indie hit Everything Everywhere All At Once last year, which also received critical acclaim for its star Michelle Yeoh.

The versatile actor was on Saturday at D23 to promote the upcoming second season of Loki, in which he will appear with Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.