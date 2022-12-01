Home Harrison Ford, 80, stars as Indiana Jones in FIRST TRILER for Indiana Jones.
Harrison Ford, 80, stars as Indiana Jones in FIRST TRILER for Indiana Jones.

India is back! Harrison Ford, 80, stars in FIRST TRAILER for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge

published: 21:45, December 1, 2022 | Updated: 21:47, Dec 1, 2022

Harrison Ford proves he’s still got it in the very first trailer for his highly anticipated adventure movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The Hollywood icon, 80, returns as everyone’s favorite professor alongside co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in another sneak peek that captures his many daring escapades.

The clip shows Indy facing new enemies after seemingly retiring from a quieter life in education.

Back for more! Harrison Ford proves he still has what it takes in the very first trailer for his highly anticipated adventure movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The trailer opens with a glimpse of Indy’s many escapades around the world as a man tries to persuade him to return to his adventurous life.

“I miss the desert, I miss the sea, and I miss waking up every morning and wondering what new adventure the day will bring,” the man tells Indiana after approaching him at an airport.

But Indy has no interest in going back to his old ways.

“Those days are over,” Indiana replies.

‘Perhaps. Maybe not,” the man replied.

“I don’t believe in magic, but there have been a few times in my life when I’ve seen things,” Indy muses in a voiceover. “Things I can’t explain. And I’ve come to believe that it’s not so much what you believe that matters, but how hard you believe it.’

Daring: The Hollywood icon, 80, returns as everyone’s favorite professor alongside co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in another taste of his many daring escapades

The trailer opens with glimpses of Indy’s many escapades around the world, as a man tries to persuade him to return to his daredevils.

This new film marks the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise

Full of action! The trailer begins with a car chase as a man tries to persuade Indy to return to his adventurous life

