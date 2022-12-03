Harrison Ford, 80, looks loved-up with Calista Flockhart (58), at the 1923 premiere party after party

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart looked lovelier than ever on Friday night as they attended the 1923 LA Premiere after party in California.

The Hollywood actor, 80, planted a tender kiss on the head of his star wife Ally McBeal as they posed for snaps after the screening of Harrison’s new Yellowstone spin-off series.

While Harrison had a typically trim figure, Calista, 58, showed off her style in a chic cream pantsuit paired with a black top.

Pair of goals: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart looked lovelier than ever on Friday night as they attended the 1923 LA Premiere after party in California

Her close-cropped dark brown locks were styled in a center parting, with the actress completing her look with silver hoop earrings.

The happy couple, who first got together in 2002, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary this summer, having tied the knot on June 15, 2010.

They adopted son Liam, now 21, in 2001 and split their time between LA and an 800-acre farm in Jackson, Wyoming.

Committed: The Hollywood actor, 80, planted a tender kiss on the head of his Ally McBeal star wife as they posed for snaps after the screening of Harrison’s new Yellowstone spin-off series

The pair looked in good spirits as they posed with some of Harrison’s co-stars for fun group shots at the event.

Earlier in the evening, Harrison posed with his co-star Helen Mirren at the glitzy premiere.

The iconic actors play the central couple Jacob and Cara Dutton, who struggle to maintain their ranch empire during the titular year of 1923.

Harrison arrived solo and walked the red carpet without his wife Calista, who later joined him at the after party.

Good looks: While Harrison cut a typically dapper figure, Calista, 58, showed off her style in a chic cream colored pantsuit paired with a black top

Fabulous: Her cropped dark brown locks were styled in a center parting, with the actress completing her look with silver hoop earrings (pictured with Marley Shelton)

Say Cheese: The couple looked in good spirits as they posed with some of Harrison’s co-stars for fun group shots at the event

The movie icon — who will soon don his fedora for the fifth and final time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — embodied a bit of the Western genre in dressy blue jeans and a navy blue blazer.

With some stubble on his chiseled features, Ford exuded warm charisma as he smiled big and radiant for the cameras alongside his regal protagonist.

According to an official plot synopsis released by Paramount+, Ford and Mirren’s new show is set in “the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic droughts, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all hit the mountain.” ravaging the west, and the Duttons calling it home. .’

Smile: Harrison was in great shape as he posed alongside Brian Geraghty, Michelle Randolph and James Badge Dale (LR)

Chit chat: The movie star was talking to Helen Mirren, Taylor Hackford and David Glaser

Keeping court: All eyes were on Harrison as he happily chatted with other partygoers

Cheers: Harrison joined Brian Geraghty and Marley Shelton for a photo

Dazzling smile: The actor looked overjoyed as he posed with Rufus Sewell, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roche, Alicia Hannah-Kim and Christopher Gorham

“You have no rights here,” Cara Dutton of Mirren growls at the beginning of the first 1923 trailer.

Talk of a “distance war” soon spreads when the Duttons come into conflict with Timothy Dalton’s wealthy new neighbor, Donald Whitfield.

Decadence, dust, guns, and grit abound in the 90-second teaser as Harrison and Helen fully inhabit their badass characters.

Indy and the Queen: Earlier in the evening, Harrison posed with his co-star Helen Mirren at the glitzy premiere

The next Dutton duo: The Oscar-winning Mirren and the legendary Ford have officially entered the vast universe of Yellowstone as they anchor the latest chapter in the Dutton family origin story

Strike a pose: Britt Ekland and Peter Stormare pose with a guest at the after party

Glam: Genesis Rodriguez impresses in a chic black dress as she poses with Brian Geraghty

Dressed to impress: Marley Shelton and Michelle Randolph pulled out all the stops for the evening

“Men kill quickly with a bullet or a noose,” says Mirren, causing an Irish purr. “But your fight is with me and I kill much slower.”

Guns are drawn and bodies are buried in the first glimpses of 1923.

Other highlights include vast landscapes and a conflict with Native Americans. In the last few seconds of the trailer, an African lion even roars out of a bush.