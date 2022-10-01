Harrison Anthoney William Wride: Accused of buying child exploitation material from Perth teen

A gun-wielding young man has been charged with multiple child abuse offenses after allegedly buying child exploitation material from a teenager.

Harrison Anthoney William Wride, 22, was arrested at his home in Forrestfield in Perth’s south-east in August, following a tip-off to AFP by the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Police raided his home and allegedly found child abuse material on electronic devices.

Wride had allegedly bought self-produced material for the exploitation of children from a teenager in Perth, according to AFP.

Harrison Anthoney William Wride, 22, was arrested at his Forrestfield home in Perth’s south-east in August and has been charged with child abuse.

Wride had allegedly purchased self-produced child exploitation material from a teenager in Perth, AFP said

His charges included one count of possession of child abuse material, one count of using a transportation service to access child abuse material and engaging in sexual activity using a transportation service with a child under the age of 16.

Wride appeared in court on Friday and will next appear in November.

His Instagram is filled with pictures of him shooting various weapons.

He describes himself as a ‘gun enthusiast’, a ‘professional f**khead’ and a ‘movie buff’ in his bio.

The 22-year-old describes himself as a ‘gun enthusiast’, ‘professional nerd’ and a ‘movie buff’ in his Instagram bio

In one photo, he is seen in a clown mask with a gun in his hands.

AFP Detective Inspector Graeme Marshall said the AFP was working closely with its colleagues both nationally and internationally to combat the exploitation and abuse of children.

“Our shared goal is to protect children, wherever they live, and ensure that anyone who tries to harm them is identified and brought to justice.

‘The AFP works tirelessly with the WA Police Force, national and international partners to keep children safe and will prosecute anyone who preys on them.’