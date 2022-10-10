Harris says ‘no one’ should go to jail for marijuana despite overseeing 2,000 pot prosecutions

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed “nobody” should go to jail for smoking marijuana on the weekend, despite overseeing 2,000 convictions as a San Francisco prosecutor.

“We are also changing. You may have heard that the federal government is approaching marijuana this week,” Harris said at an event in Austin, Texas on Saturday.

“Because the bottom line is, no one should go to jail for smoking weed,” the vice president continued.

Harris referred to President Biden’s decision to pardon more than 6,500 “simple” federal marijuana convictions. He urged governors to do the same for state convictions.

Harris will lead a reproductive rights roundtable on Saturday with Mini Timmaraju of NARAL and Julieta Garibay of the Groundswell Fund at the LBJ Library at the University of Texas at Austin

During her tenure as California Attorney General from 2011 to 2016, nearly 2,000 people ended up in prison for marijuana-related crimes, but many of those cases were prosecuted by independently elected district attorneys.

As state attorney general, she also refused to join other states’ efforts to remove marijuana from the DEA’s list of dangerous controlled substances.

As a prosecutor in San Francisco, Harris oversaw more than 1,900 cannabis-related convictions, a number that exceeded her predecessor, although only 45 of those convictions included jail time.

None of the marijuana beliefs that Harris’ office secured are still on the books — her successor DA George Gascon has expunged all 9,300 of San Francisco’s 1975 marijuana beliefs.

Harris actively fought a ballot measure for legalized pot in 2010, and was silent when a second ballot was passed in 2016.

In 2014, when she was re-elected, she was asked about her Republican opponent Rick Gold’s support for the legalization of marijuana. She laughed and said Gold was “entitled to his opinion.”

While running for president in 2019, Harris joked in a radio interview that she naturally smoked weed.

“Half of my family is from Jamaica,” Harris said at the time. ‘Are you joking?’

The joke did not go down well with the father of the now vice president, Donald Harris.

My dear late grandmothers (whose extraordinary legacy I described in a recent essay on this website), as well as my late parents, must now turn in their graves to see their family name, reputation and proud Jamaican identity intertwined. are, in any way, jokingly or not with the fraudulent stereotype of a weed-smoking fortune hunter and in pursuit of identity politics,” he wrote in an unsolicited statement to Kingston-based Jamaica Global Online.

Last week, President Biden pardoned more than 6,500 ‘simple’ federal marijuana convictions

“Speaking on behalf of myself and my immediate Jamaican family, we wish to categorically distance ourselves from this travesty,” he added.

Asked by radio host Charlamagne Tha God of ‘The Breakfast Club’ if she smoked weed in 2020.

‘I have. And I inhaled,” Harris said. ‘It was long ago.’

In addition to scrapping convictions for marijuana last week, Biden is having the Department of Health and Human Services and Attorney General Merrick Garland “urgently review” how marijuana is planned under federal law.

Marijuana remains a Schedule I drug — alongside heroin and ecstasy, and above fentanyl and cocaine — despite being legal in many states for medicinal and recreational use.

The DOJ will be tasked with providing individuals with a certificate recognizing their pardon.

Officials also said no one is currently in prison on charges of marijuana possession alone.

“Simple” marijuana possession is considered a Class A misdemeanor with a $1,000 fine and up to one year in prison for a first-time offender.

White House officials also made it clear that no one could be prosecuted at the federal level for this crime after Thursday.