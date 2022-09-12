Harris Farm Lane Cove is dubbed the fanciest supermarket in Australia

One of Australia’s most popular supermarket chains has opened its largest store to date with over 500 cheeses, exclusive treats and a shop Gelato Messina.

Harris Farm Markets‘ new Lane Cove store is stocked with the premium product and gourmet groceries Sydneysiders are familiar with, along with a brand new concession store exclusive to the North Coast location.

“Lane Cove is Harris Farms Markets’ largest store to date in Sydney, and it’s packed with everything you need to tick off your shopping list,” co-CEO Tristan Harris told FEMAIL.

‘From your weekly fruit, vegetable and farm shop to weekend entertainment – there’s a salami deli, fresh bread and over 500 cheeses.

“This store isn’t all about convenience, it’s a destination for residents of the North Shore thanks to our great concession partners.”

The new location will also feature more than 300 new products and expanded ranges, an expanded plant-based range and a new Foods of the World arcade featuring Italian, Asian, Mexican and South American foods.

Harris Farms Lane Cove is also Gelato Messina’s very first retail concept.

Much of Messina’s range of stores is exclusive to Lane Cove, including six signature grab ‘n’ go gelato pints in the flavors of French Vanilla, Caramel, Milk Chocolate, Berries and Cream, Cookies and Cream and Chocolate Chips.

The shop also has a selection of chilled Bavarian cream cakes and gelato cakes that can be eaten frozen.

Lane Cove customers also have the option to purchase frozen cookie cakes and cookie dough sandwiches ready to take home and bake.

“We have always admired the Harris Farm brand and their commitment to quality products, premium brands and community loyalty,” said Nick Palumbo, founder of Gelato Messina.

“We’re pinching ourselves opening our own concession store at Harris Farm and can’t wait to share our custom gelato and desserts with the Lane Cove residents.”

The shop also has a ‘milk tap’ that dispenses fresh Jersey milk straight from Gelato Messina’s dairy farm in Numurkah, Victoria.

Both Lane Cove residents and Australians are extremely excited about the new gourmet supermarket.

“This has got to be the biggest Harris Farms I’ve ever been to, and it’s spectacular,” influencer said Adrian Widjy.

“There’s a whole section of popcorn, honey, and pizza,” he marveled.

Adrian was also impressed with the bakery, the meat department, and the store’s specialty sushi and sashimi components.