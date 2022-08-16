Harriet Hageman, Poised to Defeat Liz Cheney, Has Anti-Environment History

Representative Liz Cheney has garnered most of the attention in the race for Wyoming’s sole congressional seat thanks to her vocal denunciations of former President Donald J. Trump and what she describes as the threats to democracy posed by his far-right followers.

But the challenger who looks poised to dethrone her in Tuesday’s Republican primaries, Harriet Hageman, has a track record in Wyoming when it comes to fierce advocacy on issues particularly relevant to farmers, energy and mining interests. of the state.

She spent decades as a litigator against environmental activists in America’s most sparsely populated state and against federal rules protecting land, water and endangered species. Her most far-reaching case was a successful challenge to Clinton-era federal regulations to protect millions of acres of national forests from road construction, mining and other development. A federal judge banned the regulation in 2003.