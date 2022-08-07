Harper Beckham grins from ear to ear as she attends The Weeknd concert in Miami with father David

David Beckham shared an adorable clip of his daughter Harper enjoying a The Weeknd concert in Miami on Saturday.

The youngest child of David and his wife Victoria grinned from ear to ear as she watched the spectacle from the audience.

Harper, 11, could be heard laughing while filming her father, 47, syncing badly to The Weeknd’s hit single I Feel It Coming.

Alongside the clip David wrote: ‘Embarrassing daddy moment, timing was a bit off but we got there in the end and I made HarperSeven laugh @theweeknd WOW what a show #Miami THAT SMILE’.

The couple were invited backstage after the concert, where they posed for a photo with the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

David was casually dressed in a blue sweater with black pants and a matching belt.

The athlete and his daughter turned out to be the only two members of the Beckham clan who attended the performance.

The family has lived in Miami for the past few weeks, but has not been joined by eldest Beckham child Brooklyn or his new bride Nicola Peltz.

Fans have been wondering for weeks if Victoria has had a falling out with her new daughter-in-law, after noticing that the couple – who used to flit about each other’s photos online – had been in virtual silence for quite some time.

The alleged fallout started at their wedding, when it was reported that former Spice Girls member and footballer David was not at their table.

An onlooker claimed that the Beckhams were “not in the foreground” and that the “wedding was all about the Peltz family.”

Fun: Alongside the clip, David wrote: 'Embarrassing daddy moment, timing was a little off, but we got there in the end'

David added: 'Abel brings a smile to this little one's pretty face'

Since then, Nicola and Victoria have barely liked each other’s photos on social media, despite always supporting each other online.

And the rumors were heightened when fans noticed Brooklyn was missing from his family vacation.

It’s been two months since Posh last liked one of Nicola’s posts on May 26 — and she hasn’t liked any of the images the younger woman shared from her honeymoon with Brooklyn.

Nicola, meanwhile, doesn’t like Posh posts about her 29th Vogue magazine cover, her wedding anniversary to David, or even Harper’s 11th birthday.

She also didn’t like a message wishing David a Happy Father’s Day, despite her husband Brooklyn being in the message.

The chilling Instagram relationship between Nicola and Victoria is in stark contrast to the once loving online connection that existed between them, which was gushing to say the least.