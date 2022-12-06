Harmless fun? Row over Brazil’s Samba-style dancing deepens

A row over Brazil’s choreographed goalscoring dances escalated today, with some calling them “disrespectful” while others insisted it was just the country’s culture.

The team’s 4-1 demolition of South Korea saw a number of routines performed by the squad, which were clearly rehearsed and pre-planned.

But former Manchester United player and now pundit Roy Keane took issue with the fancy footwork, calling it “disrespectful to the opposition” and claiming it was more like Strictly Come Dancing.

His strong views sparked a debate with football fans who couldn’t agree on whether the moves were inconsistent or just innocent fun.

Keane said once would have been manageable but after every goal is ‘disrespectful’

Football podcaster Edmund Oris said: ‘The Brazilians dancing alone is not disrespectful.

“What’s disrespectful is to do it multiple times in a match. Imagine German players dancing 7 times after beating Brazil 7-1 that year.

“I’m sure you see it now.”

Twitter user Mustapha said, “He’s right. You have to have some respect for the other team, I feel very bad for Korea’

Brazil’s dancing superstars have been labeled ‘disrespectful’ by an irate Roy Keane

Brazilian Giseli Freitas said dancing was the country’s way of celebrating success in anything

Twitter user Mustapha said the Brazilian coach should not have joined in any of the dances

Lucas de Aragao mocked Roy Keane and suggested that his dog Timmy was as influential as he was

This American social media user said he thought the Brazilian team displayed a “classless attitude.”

Another added: “Disrespectful of a coach. laugh at the opponent, even in the first half.’

And on social media, Chapur said: ‘I’m an American, I rarely agree with the British, but here they have a good point. That’s like a classless attitude from the Brazilian.’

Brazilian Giseli Freitas said: ‘As a Brazilian, I can confirm that we are doing this to celebrate EVERYTHING.

“It has absolutely nothing to do with the other team. They dance for themselves and the cheering crowd, that’s all.’

An irate Keane compared it to watching the popular BBC dance show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Even manager Tite (front) joined in the dancing on Monday, after every goal in the first half

Oliver Elliot said: I’ve always liked it when Keane shared his opinion on things.

“But when I hear him moan tonight about the Brazilian players having a good time. It’s starting to get really annoying to be honest.

‘Book next flight back home mate. Get someone else on the show.”

Lucas de Aragão participated: ‘Says the player who is absolutely ZERO important for World Cups.

It’s like One Direction criticizing Led Zeppelin. Roy Keane, as important to World Cups as my dog: Timmy.’

Another Twitter poster added, “Roy Keane must be in a retirement home, worst ever.”

Brazil showed off a series of pre-planned dance routines to mark their goals, something that left Keane baffled at half time.

Graeme Souness was equally annoyed by Brazil’s antics and supported Keane’s irate verdict

He said it’s ‘only a matter of time before someone goes right through one of these Brazilians’

‘Fantastic finish from Vinicius, good start to the match. But I’ve never seen so many dances,” enraged ITV pundit Keane

“I can’t believe what I’m watching, I can’t believe what I’m watching, it’s like I’m strictly watching [Come Dancing].’

Brazil continued to offer several plays as the goals flew in, with even manager Tite getting involved when he imitated Richarlison’s pigeon feast after the third goal.

‘I do not like this. People say it’s their culture. But I really think that’s a disrespect for the opposition,” Keane continued angrily.

“It’s four goals, and they do it every time.

“I don’t mind the first mold so much, it’s the next one, and the manager getting involved.

‘I’m not happy about it. I don’t like it at all.’

Graeme Souness supported Keane’s verdict and was just as excited about the constant dancing after goals.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone goes right through one of these Brazilians,” said the Scot.

Richarlison’s trademark ‘pigeon’ seemed to cause particular annoyance as he rushed to the touchline and called in his manager.

The Tottenham striker’s moves stemmed from a pop group in Brazil called Os Perseguidores.

When Richarlison moved from Watford to Everton in 2018, he explained the reasons behind the dance.

“The pigeon dance came from a group from Rio de Janeiro who had a song around 2012,” he explained at the time.

“A trend started when I did the dance at home. Everyone started copying me.’

Irritated as Keane and Souness were, Eni Aluko, alongside the grumpy pair on ITV’s pre-match expert panel, strongly disagreed, saying she was ‘wonderful’ at the excitement at Brazil’s celebrations.

“I love it, it’s like we’re at a Brazilian party,” Aluko replied.

South Korea has made it easy for them. Look at this penalty, it’s personality, you can say they don’t respect South Korea, but Neymar would have done that to most teams.”