Harmanpreet returns as Pakistan opt to bat

Toss Pakistani women chose bat vs Indian women

Wanting to come back from the shocking defeat to Thailand, Pakistani captain Bismah Maroof chose to compete in their Women’s T20 Asia Cup match against India in Sylhet.

Harmanpreet Kaur returned to lead India after missing the previous match against UAE; she replaced Kiran Navgire, while Radha Yadav filled in for Sneh Rana. India kept Shafali Verma on the bench, with Sabbhineni Meghana along with Smriti Mandhana at the top.

Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh and Pooja Vastrakar are expected to bolster the lower middle class with their big punching skills, and in Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha, India has two left arm spinners to counter a right heavy Pakistani line. upwards. They also have several offspin options in all-rounder Deepti Sharma, Hemalatha and Harmanpreet.

Pakistan added more spin to their attack by bringing in left-armer Sadia Iqbal ahead of veteran pacer Diana Baig. They also made a like-for-like trade with seam-bowling all-rounder Aiman ​​Anwer to replace Kainat Imtiaz.

India currently tops the table with three wins in three matches, while Pakistan is second after their defeat to Thailand. A win today puts them on the same level as India with six points.

These two teams had played each other at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July, where India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets.

India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Sabbhineni Meghana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt) 5 Dayalan Hemalatha, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad