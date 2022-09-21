Harmanpreet Kaur: ‘Victory sets up fitting farewell for Jhulan Goswami at Lord’s’

Harmanpreet, India’s captain, has confirmed that Saturday’s third and final match of India’s tour will be veteran bowler Goswami’s last before she retires from international cricket after a career spanning two decades.

Victory at Canterbury means India take an unassailable 2-0 lead into the final match of their tour after claiming their first series win in the format against England in England since 1999. The margin of victory on Wednesday was emphatic – by 88 runs with 34 balls to spare – and built on Harmanpreet’s unbeaten 143 as she took her side to 333 for 5, their second highest ODI total

“When you win the first game, the second game is always important and we always try to finish that game as a winning side and today we only looked at that because we don’t want to put any extra pressure on ourselves even. Lord’s,” said Harmanpreet.

“The Lord’s game is very special for us because it is Jhulan’s retirement and we wanted to enjoy that game without any pressure and I am really happy that we could win today and now we can just have fun in that game .”

The next game will be the first time both sides have played at Lord’s since their thrilling 2017 World Cup final clash, which England won by nine runs, and Harmanpreet said India were keen to turn the tide for Goswami. But more importantly, they wanted to enjoy the occasion.

“It is very important because it will be her last match,” added Harmanpreet. “It will be a very emotional moment for all of us and we will definitely win that game.

“Also, after winning the series now, we just want to have fun because I know it’s the last game for her. We’ll definitely look to win that game, but other than that, we just want to go and have it fun there.”

Goswami, 39, was named in India for the three ODIs in England after missing the previous 50-over series in Sri Lanka in July. She had earlier played for India during the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand in March, where she missed India’s final group game against South Africa with a side strain.

All that set up a farewell tour of England where she has so far taken one wicket from two matches and where her presence, Harmanpreet said, had been invaluable as India look to build on the experience of their younger seam bowlers.

“She is someone who has taught us a lot,” said Harmanpreet, who made her ODI debut in 2009 when Goswami was captain. “When I debuted she was a leader and I learned a lot from her and now our young bowlers like Renuka [Singh] and Meghna Singh, they also learn from her. They learn how she bowls and get that rhythm from her. She has been a great inspiration to all of us and we have learned a lot from her.”