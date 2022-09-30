Harmanpreet backs Shafali to turn her form around during Asia Cup

India opener Shafali Verma has received solid support from her captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the T20 Asia Cup as she tries to change her patchy form.

Shafali ended the recent tour of England without a half-century of formats; in fact, she was sacked in single digits four times in six innings. Her lack of footwork in particular came under scrutiny, which English sailor Kate Cross brought to light by castling her in two back-to-back games with nipbackers.

Shafali has now not scored half a century of T20I for 18 T20I innings, but has occasionally shone with her big hits, such as in the opening game of the Commonwealth Games against Australia, where she hit 48 from 33 balls. Harmanpreet expects the 18-year-old to have enough matches to her name at the Asian Cup; India could potentially play eight games in two weeks if they make it to the final.

“From the practice sessions we’ve had, I can say she’s doing really well,” Harmanpreet said after landing in Sylhet. “It’s part of life – sometimes you play well, sometimes you can’t continue your good form. But she looks good and it’s just a matter of spending some time in the middle so she can get out of her [rough] patch. She works hard every day. This is a platform where you can express yourself and play cricket for free. We will try to give her enough competition time so that she can regain her confidence.”

Giving players plenty of opportunities will not be limited to just Shafali. The fringe players will also have the chance to stake their claim for the T20 World Cup, which is now less than six months away. The squad features a number of them such as S Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha and Kiran Navgire – all heavy run scorers in domestic cricket and on the fringes of the national team.

“Our first goal will be to give enough chances to other players who don’t have it.” [opportunities] so far,” said Harmanpreet. “There are definitely a lot of areas we want to work on as a team, especially how we’re going to use the first six overs [while batting].

“We will try to shuffle our middle order so that others can get some time too. In the last overs we have some hard hitters too, so if we can give them enough chances… In our bowling we will try different combinations” This tournament is important to us, it’s a great platform for players who don’t have chances to come and perform. If they perform here, they can get a lot of confidence going into the World Cup.”

Harmanpreet is on a huge wave of confidence, both as a player and as a captain. It wasn’t until earlier this year when doubts were raised about her long-standing bad patch with the bat. But she’s been putting them to bed ever since with a series of consistent knocks. The latest was her whirlwind 143 not out in England’s second ODI, drawing comparisons to her epic 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final.

“I think I’ve felt that responsibility from the start,” she said. “It’s something I’ve enjoyed. Since being a full-time captain, I’ve enjoyed it immensely. My teammates, support staff, selectors, the BCCI – everyone was grateful. You just need support, and all that then all that’s left is performing and we’re all focused on performing. We all just talk about having each other’s backs and having to go outside to express ourselves.”

In the past few months, she led India to a silver medal at CWG 2022 and followed that up with India’s first series win in England, excluding one-off matches, in 23 years. Harmanpreet believes this revival is due to the “enjoyment of responsibility and trust” of the selectors, the board and her own teammates.