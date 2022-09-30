Harmanpreet backs Shafali to turn her form around during Asia Cup
Shafali ended the recent tour of England without a half-century of formats; in fact, she was sacked in single digits four times in six innings. Her lack of footwork in particular came under scrutiny, which English sailor Kate Cross brought to light by castling her in two back-to-back games with nipbackers.
“From the practice sessions we’ve had, I can say she’s doing really well,” Harmanpreet said after landing in Sylhet. “It’s part of life – sometimes you play well, sometimes you can’t continue your good form. But she looks good and it’s just a matter of spending some time in the middle so she can get out of her [rough] patch. She works hard every day. This is a platform where you can express yourself and play cricket for free. We will try to give her enough competition time so that she can regain her confidence.”
“Our first goal will be to give enough chances to other players who don’t have it.” [opportunities] so far,” said Harmanpreet. “There are definitely a lot of areas we want to work on as a team, especially how we’re going to use the first six overs [while batting].
“We will try to shuffle our middle order so that others can get some time too. In the last overs we have some hard hitters too, so if we can give them enough chances… In our bowling we will try different combinations” This tournament is important to us, it’s a great platform for players who don’t have chances to come and perform. If they perform here, they can get a lot of confidence going into the World Cup.”
“I think I’ve felt that responsibility from the start,” she said. “It’s something I’ve enjoyed. Since being a full-time captain, I’ve enjoyed it immensely. My teammates, support staff, selectors, the BCCI – everyone was grateful. You just need support, and all that then all that’s left is performing and we’re all focused on performing. We all just talk about having each other’s backs and having to go outside to express ourselves.”
“I think when we went to England we just wanted to play good cricket,” she said. “We didn’t pressure ourselves that we have to win, we have to do it right. We were calculating in our training sessions; we knew what we were doing and everything was planned. We were on something; we didn’t think we were here “We have come to make history. We were just going through what we had to do. If you have plans and you work towards something, the results will come. We are not surprised by what we have done.”