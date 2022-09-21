Harmanpreet 143*, Renuka four-for help India to unassailable 2-0 lead
b>India 333 for 5 (Harmanpreet 143*, Deol 58) beat England 245 (Wyatt 65, Renuka 4-57) by 88 runs
India’s 88-run win, built on Harmanpreet’s 143 not out from 111 balls, means Saturday’s final at Lord’s will be a dead rubber with England’s best hope now a consolation win after winning the T20I leg of the tour 2-1.
Having won the toss and elected to bowl first in cool and overcast conditions, England knew the key to forcing the series to a decider on home cricket was to reduce the threat of India’s firing of the top order.
England started well enough as Kate Cross, playing her 50th ODI, bowled Shafali Verma in the second over of the match and Charlie Dean took a sharp return catch to remove Yasatika Bhatia and break a stand of 54.
Deol sent Ecclestone down the ground for six to move to 47 and raised her fifty shortly later with a single dabbed through midwicket and then carried India past the 200 mark with another maximum, swept over deep square leg from Lauren Bell.
When Bell had Deol caught by Wyatt at deep midwicket, India were on course to post an impressive total and Harmanpreet was in great rhythm.
They took 62 runs off the last three overs, 26 of them coming after the 48th over when Kemp sent down six wide deliveries and went for three fours and a six. Harmanpreet helped himself to 18 of the 19 runs Kemp conceded from the last over, including another air cover for six followed by three consecutive fours to complete a superb display.
Alice Capsey, the incredibly talented teenage all-rounder, sent shockwaves through the England camp when she left the field in the 29th over after appearing to stick her finger in the ground in an attempt to stop a well-struck ball from Deol at midwicket.
However, Capsey came in to bat at No.4 after England had slipped to 12 for 2 when Tammy Beaumont was run out by none other than Harmanpreet and fired the ball brilliantly to the non-striker’s end from mid-on and Renuka rearranged. Sophia Dunkley’s stumps. Capsey looked determined to fight, trading only fours en route to 24 off 10 balls before working Vastrakar off her pads to deep midwicket for her first single.
DRS had been on the blink throughout the match due to technical issues and was unavailable as Lamb was arguably unlucky to be awarded lbw to Renuka who went over his stumps and England slipped to 47 for 3.
When Capsey fell for 39 and steered Deepti to Shafali at mid-on, it was in the hands of the experienced duo of Wyatt and Amy Jones – England’s acting captain in the absence of the injured Heather Knight and Nat Sciver, who is on a mental health break – to stabilize the home team again.
Renuka then claimed his fourth when Ecclestone picked Deol on the deep midwicket boundary. Soon, Shafali picked up his first ODI wicket – and third in international cricket – when Cross failed to overturn his lbw dismissal via a now working DRS. Dean produced a solid knock at No.9 to reach 37 from 44 balls before she was last out, stopping the bowling of Hemalatha, but the damage was done long, long before – by Harmanpreet.
Valkerie Baynes is a general editor at ESPNcricinfo