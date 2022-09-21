Harmanpreet 143*, Renuka four-for help India to unassailable 2-0 lead

b>India 333 for 5 (Harmanpreet 143*, Deol 58) beat England 245 (Wyatt 65, Renuka 4-57) by 88 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur’s towering unbeaten century gave India a resounding victory over England at Canterbury and an unassailable 2-0 ODI series lead.

India’s 88-run win, built on Harmanpreet’s 143 not out from 111 balls, means Saturday’s final at Lord’s will be a dead rubber with England’s best hope now a consolation win after winning the T20I leg of the tour 2-1.

Asked to achieve the first 300-plus run chase in a women’s ODI after India posted 333 for 5 – their second highest format, England reached 245 in reply, Danni Wyatt’s half-century came in a losing cause as Renuka Singh claimed four wickets to put the result beyond doubt, and India won with 34 balls to spare.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl first in cool and overcast conditions, England knew the key to forcing the series to a decider on home cricket was to reduce the threat of India’s firing of the top order.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet had carried their side to a commanding seven-wicket win in the opening ODI at Hove on Sunday, with 91 and 74 not out respectively, Mandhana also kept her side in contention in the T20Is with an unbeaten 79 in the second match.

England started well enough as Kate Cross, playing her 50th ODI, bowled Shafali Verma in the second over of the match and Charlie Dean took a sharp return catch to remove Yasatika Bhatia and break a stand of 54.

However, opener Mandhana looked dangerous again as she peeled off four fours and bowled Sophie Ecclestone over the fence at wide long-on on her way to 40. But it was Ecclestone who ended Mandhana’s knock with one that spun back to hit the try on sweep and hit the side of her hamstring for lbw. By that time, Mandhana had put on 33 runs with Kaur, who continued to be in fine touch with Harleen Deol, who kept a nice pace.

Deol sent Ecclestone down the ground for six to move to 47 and raised her fifty shortly later with a single dabbed through midwicket and then carried India past the 200 mark with another maximum, swept over deep square leg from Lauren Bell.

When Bell had Deol caught by Wyatt at deep midwicket, India were on course to post an impressive total and Harmanpreet was in great rhythm.

Unleashing her signature stroke sweep to devastating effect, Harmanpreet also punished the off side, her two sixes over cover by debutant Freya Kemp booking a brutal strike by Ecclestone over the deep midwicket boundary.

Kemp, the 17-year-old left-arm seamer who has enjoyed an impressive first international summer in England’s T20I team, endured a torrid introduction to the longer format. She conceded 82 runs off her 10 overs for just one wicket, Pooja Vastrakars, who was caught by Emma Lamb in the 46th over. It was the most runs conceded by an England bowler in a women’s ODI, followed by seamer Bell, who took 1 for 79 from 10 overs.

Harmanpreet added the lion’s share as she and Deepti Sharma piled on another 71 runs after Vastrakar’s dismissal due to a staggering partnership running speed of 17.75 the highest for a 50-plus stand in women’s ODIs where data is available.

They took 62 runs off the last three overs, 26 of them coming after the 48th over when Kemp sent down six wide deliveries and went for three fours and a six. Harmanpreet helped himself to 18 of the 19 runs Kemp conceded from the last over, including another air cover for six followed by three consecutive fours to complete a superb display.

Renuka Singh struck regularly to keep England back in the middle•ECB via Getty Images

Alice Capsey, the incredibly talented teenage all-rounder, sent shockwaves through the England camp when she left the field in the 29th over after appearing to stick her finger in the ground in an attempt to stop a well-struck ball from Deol at midwicket.

However, Capsey came in to bat at No.4 after England had slipped to 12 for 2 when Tammy Beaumont was run out by none other than Harmanpreet and fired the ball brilliantly to the non-striker’s end from mid-on and Renuka rearranged. Sophia Dunkley’s stumps. Capsey looked determined to fight, trading only fours en route to 24 off 10 balls before working Vastrakar off her pads to deep midwicket for her first single.

DRS had been on the blink throughout the match due to technical issues and was unavailable as Lamb was arguably unlucky to be awarded lbw to Renuka who went over his stumps and England slipped to 47 for 3.

When Capsey fell for 39 and steered Deepti to Shafali at mid-on, it was in the hands of the experienced duo of Wyatt and Amy Jones – England’s acting captain in the absence of the injured Heather Knight and Nat Sciver, who is on a mental health break – to stabilize the home team again.

They put on 65 runs but when Renuka bowled Wyatt for 65 with a yorker to claim his third wicket and Dayalan Hemalatha stumped Jones with only his third delivery after going into the attack, it felt like only a question about time before India put an end to things.

Renuka then claimed his fourth when Ecclestone picked Deol on the deep midwicket boundary. Soon, Shafali picked up his first ODI wicket – and third in international cricket – when Cross failed to overturn his lbw dismissal via a now working DRS. Dean produced a solid knock at No.9 to reach 37 from 44 balls before she was last out, stopping the bowling of Hemalatha, but the damage was done long, long before – by Harmanpreet.