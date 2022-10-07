Harley Street doctor struck off for having sex with patients is still making home visits to women

A disgraced Harley Street psychiatrist struck off for sleeping with his patients and preying on a vulnerable woman continues to make ‘ill-advised’ house calls, according to a report by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

Dr. Theodore Soutzos, 51, was found unfit to practice by the General Medical Council (GMC) in 2010 after he ‘treated’ three mental patients between 1999 and 2006 in NHS and private health clinics.

But the doctor now claims he has ‘developed strict boundaries’ both in family life and now as a freelance therapist. He said he says all his clients call him ‘Dr Theo’.

A panel heard at the time that Soutzos, who had worked at Guy’s Hospital in south London, had slept with a patient and then warned her not to tell anyone because his mother would ‘die’ and he would lose his career , if anyone found out. .

The 37-year-old woman then threw herself into the Thames, jumped in front of a police car and took five overdoses in 18 days.

Soutzos took his patients on trips to art galleries and even took one on a holiday to Greece during a series of offences.

But last month the former psychiatrist, from Ealing, west London, tried – for the fourth time in six years – to be reinstated on the GMC’s register.

Dr. Theodore Soutzos, 51, who was struck off in 2010 (pictured before committee) for having sex with female patients and preying on vulnerable women, has been making “ill-advised” home visits to women

Soutzos was working at Guy’s Hospital in south London at the time he was made redundant back in 2010

Soutzos, who also tried to get on the register in 2016, 2017 and 2018, said he feels terrible about what he had done and that if similar events happened to his close family members he would be ‘so angry’.

The tenacious doctor, who is not affiliated with any professional body as a practitioner, was, however, once again refused.

Doctors who are struck off can be put back on the register if they convince a panel that they have seen their mistakes and no longer pose a risk to patients.

The disgraced doctor was finally found out after the suicidal patient reported the incident to the police in 2005, who then referred it to the medical board.

The other two patients involved were an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old. He took the latter, who suffered from bulimia, on a break to Athens.

The court found that Soutzo’s behavior ‘constituted a pattern of predatory and reprehensible sexual misconduct towards vulnerable patients’.

Disgraced Harley Street doctor, who ‘treated’ three patients between 1999 and 2006, now works as a freelance therapist and says he has ‘developed strict boundaries’

In each case he was said to ‘elicit personal information’ from the women and shower them with compliments before arranging a meeting at the National Gallery or the Tate Gallery in London.

Soutzos charged up to £450 per session and also worked at The Priory in Roehampton.

Soutzos was working at Guy’s Hospital when a 37-year-old woman referred to as Miss A was admitted to a psychiatric ward in January 1999.

The ‘talented’ former illustrator had almost been killed by her abusive ex-husband, was a heavy drinker and was suicidal, the hearing heard.

During their first consultation, the psychiatrist was ‘fascinated’ by the woman and ‘unable to take his eyes off the patient’, Miss Plashkes said.

Last month, the former psychiatrist from Ealing, west London – for the fourth time in six years – tried to be admitted to the GMC’s register again.

Two months later, Soutzos met her at the National Gallery as part of a ‘deficit’ to take ‘another small step that transgressed the doctor-patient boundary’.

He met the woman several times before telling her he had ‘borderline girlfriends’ to ‘groom her for a physical relationship’.

The hearing was told he touched her when they were bathing and, after driving her to his flat in St John’s Wood, north London, walked around in his underwear.

The couple then had sex in his apartment. Afterward, Soutzos said he had to pick up his mother on his way to drive the patient back to her ward, it said.

Miss Plashkes added: ‘When they reached the hospital, [the woman] asked him if they were in a relationship.

“He replied, “How can we be? I’m a doctor and you’re my patient.” He said they had to quell the sexual tension that had built up… She was numb, traumatized, confused and disoriented.’

The following month, Soutzos called her ‘almost hysterically’ and said it would ‘kill his mother and ruin his career if the details of their relationship came out’, the hearing was told.

The patient finally told the police in 2005, after her failed suicide attempt.