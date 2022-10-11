Harley Street cosmetic surgeon maps most mathematically beautiful celebs

Jodie Comer is the most mathematically beautiful celebrity, according to mapping carried out by a Harley Street surgeon, with superstar Zendaya a close second and model Bella Hadid third.

The 29-year-old Killing Eve star’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and face shape were found to be 94.52% accurate below the golden ratio of beauty Phi.

The technique dates back to ancient times and has been used to measure physical perfection.

Euphoria star Zendaya, 26, came second with 94.37%, followed by track favorite Bella Hadid, 25, with 94.35%.

Jodie Comer is the most mathematically beautiful celebrity, according to a survey carried out by a Harley Street surgeon

The 29-year-old Killing Eve star’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and face shape were found to be 94.52% accurate below the golden ratio of beauty Phi

How is the golden ratio for beauty Phi measured? The Golden Ratio Phi originates from the European Renaissance. Artists and architects used an equation – known as the golden ratio – as an aid during the creation of their masterpieces. Scientists have since adapted the mathematical formula to explain what makes a person beautiful. The length and width of a person’s face are measured, and then the results are divided. According to the Golden Ratio, the ideal result is approx. 1.6. Then measure from the brow line to the place between the eyes, from the place between the eyes and the base of the nose and from the base of the nose to the base of the chin. A person is considered more beautiful if the numbers are equal. Attention is then given to the symmetry and proportion of the face. To be considered ‘beautiful’ according to the golden ratio, the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose, and the width of the eye must be equal to the distance between the eyes.

Other women on the top ten list included Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Squid Game breakout star HoYeon Jung.

The list was compiled using the latest computerized mapping techniques by Harley Street cosmetic facial surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, who runs the Center For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London and uses the technology in his work.

The ten most beautiful women in the world – and their Golden Ratio score 1: Jodie Comer – 94.52% 2: Zendaya – 94.37% 3: Bella Hadid – 94.35% 4: Beyoncé – 92.44% 5: Ariana Grande – 91.81% 6: Taylor Swift – 91.64% 7: Jourdan Dunn – 91.39% 8: Kim Kardashian – 91.28% 9: Deepika Padukone 91.22% 10: HoYeon Jung – 89.63%

He said Prima Facie star Jodie was the “clear winner” when all the facial features were measured for “physical perfection” as determined by the famous relationship.

“She had the highest overall reading for the placement of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7%, which is only 1.3% away from being the perfect shape,” he added.

“Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length, and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the placement of her eyes.”

Dr. De Silva called her overall face shape ‘really strong’ but noted that she was marked down for eyebrows ‘which achieved an average score of 88%’.

The surgeon also said Zendaya ‘easily topped the score for lips’, with Bella earning top marks for eye position as well as her chin.

While in fourth place, 41-year-old hitmaker Beyoncé topped the list for the shape of her face with 99.6%.

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what makes someone physically beautiful,” explained Dr. De Silva. ‘And the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.’

The golden ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty.

It can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, Vitruvian Man.

The premise behind this is that the closer the ratio of a face or body is to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they will be.

Here explains Dr. Julian De Silva, why the top ten stars are so beautiful and where they were marked.

1. Jodie Comer – 94.52%

Dr. Julian De Silva said: ‘Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.

‘She had the highest overall reading for the placement of her nose and lips with a score of 98.7%, which is just 1.3% away from being the perfect shape.

“Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length, and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the placement of her eyes.

‘Her chin is beautifully shaped and her overall face shape is really strong. The only element she was noted for was her eyebrows, which achieved an average score of 88%.’

2. Zendaya – 94.37%

Euphoria star Zendaya, 26, came second with 94.37%. Dr. De Silva said: ‘Zendaya was a close second and easily topped the score for lips with a score of 99.5%’

Dr. De Silva said: ‘Zendaya was a close second and easily topped the score for lips with a score of 99.5% – which is just 0.5% away from being the perfect shape. Her forehead top also scored with 98%. She was marked down for the position of her nose in relation to her lips and for the shape of her eyebrows.’

3. Bella Hadid – 94.35%

Bella Hadid came in third. According to Dr. De Silva she missed the top spot with a lower score for her eyebrows’

Dr. De Silva said: ‘Bella topped the table for the placement of her eyes and also for the shape of her chin, which with a score of 99.7% was just 03% away from being the perfect shape. She missed out on the top spot with a lower score for her eyebrows.’

4. Beyoncé – 92.44%

In fourth place, “Beyoncé scored the highest marks for her face shape (99.6%) and had very high scores for her eyes, eyebrow area and lips”

Dr. De Silva said: ‘At 41, Beyoncé was the oldest woman on the list and she still looks incredible. She scored the highest marks for her face shape (99.6%) and had very high points for her eyes, eyebrow area and lips. She was marked down for the placement of her nose in relation to her lips.’

5. Ariana Grande – 91.81%

Dr. De Silva’s mapping placed Ariana in fourth place. He said: ‘Ariana scored high for her forehead and chin’

Dr. De Silva said: ‘It’s great to see one of the new generation of pop stars make the list. Ariana scored high for her forehead and chin. She was marked down for her eyebrows and the larger than average gap between the top of her lips and her nose.’

6. Taylor Swift – 91.64%

Pop star and singer Taylor Swift came in at number six in the top ten, with the surgeon noting that she ‘rates very highly for her chin and lips’

Dr. Julian De Silva said: ‘She rates very highly for her chin and lips, but was held back by a low score for her eyebrows.’

7. Jourdan Dunn – 91.39%

Commenting on Jourdan’s score, Dr. De Silva: “She had very high scores over 97% for her eye position, face shape and the almost perfect gap between her lips and her nose”

Dr. De Silva said: ‘She had very high scores above 97% for her eye position, face shape and the almost perfect gap between her lips and nose…She was marked down for nose width and length and her chin.’

8. Kim Kardashian – 91.28%

“Kim divides opinion, but there is no doubt that she has a stunningly beautiful face,” said Dr. De Silva about the reality star

Dr. De Silva said: ‘Kim divides opinion but there’s no doubt she has a stunningly beautiful face. She scored very high for the shape of her eyebrow area and and her chin, but was marked for lips and and her general face shape.’

9. Deepika Padukone 91.22%

Bollywood star Deepika came in ninth place, where Dr. De Silva explained that she had the ‘highest overall score (95.2%) for the beautiful shape of her eyebrows’

Dr. De Silva said: ‘It’s great to see one of Bollywood’s superstars on the list and Deepika had the highest overall score (95.2%) for the beautiful shape of her eyebrows. She was marked down for the width and length of her nose and the shape of her forehead.’

10. HoYeon Jung – 89.63%

Squid Game star HoYeon, 28, ‘scored very high for her eye position and had near top marks for her nose base and lip width positioning’

Dr. De Silva said: ‘HoYeon became a global sensation after the Squid Games and it’s not hard to see why. She scored very highly for her eye position and had near top marks for her nose base and lip width positioning, but her overall score was dragged down by her chin, forehead and eyebrows.’