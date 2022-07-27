Harley Quinn season 3 review: it’s Poison Ivy’s turn to drive

In the first two seasons, HBO Max’s Harley Quinn freed his titular anti-heroine from the toxic relationship that has long been a holdover from Harley Quinn™’s past and envisioned a Gotham where villains like Clayface and King Shark aspired to more than terrorize the city. although Harley Quinn‘s third season takes its time before it focuses entirely on its namesake, it’s an example of how a show can actually gets much, much stronger by letting the main character play a supporting role in stories that aren’t always about them.

Since it’s common for comic books and the stories based on them to almost “reset” after big arcs, it’s refreshing how committed Harley QuinnThe third season is to build on the events of the second season finale where Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) declared their love for each other. By dumping Kite Man (Matt Oberg) at the altar to Harley, Poison Ivy gave herself permission to be honest and open about her feelings. And her search for Ivy helped Harley understand her desire for growth and change. Although Harley and Ivy’s honeymoon phase is already beginning to wane as Harley QuinnAs the third season begins, the softening of their relationship is something the series never really sees as a sign of danger.

It’s not that there are problems in paradise or that any of the women have doubts about each other – they are rightly in a good, if not big, Place. It’s just that Harley, a psychotic clown, can be a bit much, and Ivy, a bitter misanthrope, needs a little breathing room to think about what she wants from life next to Harley’s love. It’s because Harley’s love for Ivy is so strong (and because Harley Quinn‘s creative team isn’t interested in breaking up with the couple) that kicks off the show by putting Ivy at the center of a season-long tale of her status as one of DC’s most complicated characters.

Just as Harley Quinn’s has pushed the line between good and evil in various mediums over the years, Poison Ivy’s existed somewhere in the space between a garden variety Gotham weirdo and an unstoppable elemental powerhouse capable of world domination. Harley Quinnthe third season leans more on the final spin on Ivy as a way of showing you just how much of an impact Harley’s love has on her, and the show’s careful handling of their relationship feels like an intentional acknowledgment of early concerns about queerbaiting. As dysfunctional as they are, Harley and Ivy are good to and for each other, and Harley Quinn holds up their love as an example of a messy, emotionally (and sexually) satisfying relationship.

By keeping the supporting cast relatively tight this season, Harley Quinnis able to similarly dig into the personal lives of Gotham’s outright heroes such as Batman (Diedrich Bader), Batgirl (Briana Cuoco), and Nightwing (Harvey Guillén) as the city prepares for a mayoral race. Together with Harley Quinn‘s filthy, more explicit jokes meant to shock you, the fact that the show is generally still from a villainous perspective unsympathetic to DC’s heroes remains one of the funnier things. GCPD Commissioner Jim Gordon (Christopher Meloni) running for mayor could be a reason for the Bat family to celebrate in another DC continuity. But because Harley QuinnJim is an irresponsible cop who drinks on the job and drives his loved ones away, his linchpin in politics introduces a surprisingly dark tone that contrasts well with Batgirl’s journey to fame this season.

Harley Quinnhas never had a problem shooting directly into the franchise it’s part of, and the show uses Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan) to deliver some of the most biting and insightful observations, both about Bruce Wayne and her own position. within DC’s various properties. While Harley QuinnThe straightforward plots like Clayface (Alan Tudyk) fighting to play Thomas Wayne in a James Gunn movie and Joker (also Tudyk) becoming a PTA dad are funny, many of this season’s biggest laughs come from the intoxicating meta stories.

As fresh and new as Harley Quinn‘s often felt, this season also recognizes how long Harleys have become part of the established canon in the 30 years since she first appeared in Batman: the animated series. It’s only natural that a character so immediately loved by fans would massively transform and evolve as different creative teams got their hands on them. But unlike so many other Harley-focused projects that feel like they exist in spite of each other, Harley QuinnThe third season embraces the vastness of the Harley brand and presents it as a versatile person. While Harley Quinn‘s storytelling this season in rare form, visually, it feels like a bit of a downgrade at times when the animation doesn’t quite match the slick and punchy rendering of the show’s dialogue. Things like this won’t last this season Harley Quinn from the imagination to be good, but it’s noticeable when so much else about the series fires on all cylinders (as in the musical episode).

Just when it seems like this season is shifting gears to focus on the most interesting story about Gotham City politics that Warner Bros. released in years, Harley QuinnThe third chapter is already wrapping up, which is more of a feature than a bug. Harley QuinnThe third season may be succinct, but it certainly makes the case for the follow-up that leaves this finale the opportunity for — and for itself — one of the best superhero TV shows of this year.