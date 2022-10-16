Harlequins 19-27 Leicester: Marcus Smith fails to find his spark as hosts are flattened

<!–

This was a day when Marcus Smith and Harlequins couldn’t find their spark.

Instead, it was Leicester, for whom Tommy Reffell, Matt Scott and Harry Potter stood out, that produced the magical moments when last season’s Premiership winners showed that rumors of their demise had come much too soon.

The Tigers have had a poor start to their title defense but Steve Borthwick’s side were back at their best at Twickenham Stoop. Their strength negated the hosts’ signature offensive play. Harlequins never got going. Smith never got loose.

Marcus Smith struggled to produce his best rugby when his side lost at home to Leicester Tigers

Flanker Reffell was excellent, scoring two Leicester tries and stopping what looked like a determined home try when he forced Luke Northmore to spill the ball. Efforts in the last two minutes from Cadan Murley and Danny Care could not hide the fact that Harlequins were well beaten.

Their head coach Tabai Matson admitted: “It’s disappointing when you’re outclassed everywhere. You have to give your hat to a very good Leicester team. That’s why they are incumbent champions. They controlled the speed of the game and were brutal in the clashes.

“It’s disappointing that Joe Marler has to put up with that on his 250th appearance. It’s the worst I’ve felt.’

England head coach Eddie Jones was in the stands to confirm his roster for the Autumn Tests and would certainly have been delighted to see Anthony Watson come in for Leicester’s bonus point attempt. After a hammer blow from Saracens and a home defeat to Sale, Watson’s interception of a pass from Andre Esterhuizen was the icing on the cake of a fine Leicester afternoon.

What the future holds for the Tigers is unclear. Their next two league games were scheduled against Wasps and Worcester. Wasps’ game is expected to be canceled when the Coventry-based party is officially run. Both she and Worcester have already been banned from the competition.

Tommy Reffell was impressive for Leicester as he scored two brilliant tries for his side

“We don’t know what the coming weeks will bring for us,” said Leicester boss Borthwick, who will be rightly annoyed if the momentum of this win goes up in smoke with a long stint on the sidelines.

The home crowd was aiming for referee Adam Leal in the first half as Leicester led 12-0 at halftime. Reffell grabbed the opener and Julian Montoya peeled the back of a maul to score the second. Reffell’s stop of Northmore was the closest Quins came to.

Flanker Reffell impressed on Wales’ summer tour of South Africa and his second half finish was sensational. He also did the hard work around the park.

Murley got Harlequins on the board, but Freddie Burns’ boot and Watson’s effort turned the game upside down for Leicester. Murley did take a second and then raced all over the field to set up Care, but by then it was all too late. “He’s the best in the league,” Matson said of Murley.

Borthwick’s praise for Reffell was quite justified.

“He reads the game brilliantly,” Borthwick said. He has come back from his experience playing Test rugby for Wales as a more rounded player, an improved player and an even bigger presence.

“He’s only 23. He’s an incredible glue to a team.”

Anthony Watson scored Leicester’s fourth try of the game to seal victory for his team