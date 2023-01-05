Haris Sohail, Fakhar Zaman return to Pakistan squad for New Zealand ODIs

Pakistan has recalled middle-class batsman Haris Sohail and lead-off batsman Fakhar Zaman for their three ODIs against New Zealand next week. The 16-man squad also includes first call-ups for 29-year-old mid-range batsman Tayyab Tahir, legspinner Usama Mir and mid-range batsman Kamran Ghulam.

Shadab Khan suffered a finger injury in the Big Bash League and has therefore been ruled out. Scans revealed a broken index finger, for which he has been rested for three weeks.

“Last year we had limited ODI cricket and this year we are scheduled to play 11 ODIs before entering the ACC Asia Cup followed by the World Cup in circumstances that will be familiar to us,” said Shahid Afridi, the interim chief selector. , said during a press conference announcing the squad. “So we aim to make the most of these 11 ODIs by providing opportunities to our consistent players that allow us to select the best available players for the two major tournaments.

Tahir was recently Player of the Match when he scored 71 in the Pakistan Cup final for Central Punjab against Balochistan. He was also the top scorer in the one-day tournament with a total of 573 runs from 12 innings at an average of almost 48 and a success rate of almost 100, a century and five half-centuries.

Ghulam was fourth on the list of scorers in the Pakistan Cup with 435 runs from just six innings, averaging 145 and hitting 101.16.

The inclusion of Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman marks a game changer for both players, who were initially left out altogether from the probabilities for this series. In a post on Twitter, Shahid Afridi announced that they had been added to the probabilities and that they have now all made it to the final version. Sohail, 33, last played ODI cricket in 2020, although he recently played the Pakistan Cup where he scored 129 runs in four innings.

Legspinner Usama Mir has been rewarded for a strong Pakistan Cup showing where he finished among the top wicket taker with 28 scalps at 17.96. Afridi expressed frustration with Shadab’s absence and suggested that players might not get NOCs while Pakistan’s domestic season was underway.

“I am absolutely against letting players go abroad to play cricket while the domestic season is going on. They should absolutely be allowed during the off-season. We have allowed some players to go to the Bangldesh Premier League I told all the boys to be back 10 days before the PSL. It’s Pakistan’s league and brand, and it needs to be given time.”

Mohammad Rizwan retains his place in the ODI side, and Afridi clarifies that he was Pakistan’s first choice with white balls. There is no other wicket-keeper in the side. Haris Rauf, who was ruled out of the last four Tests with a quad injury, also returns.