‘Hardline’ Kremlin stooge, 36, could replace Putin amid constant rumours around Vladimir’s health 

A young Kremlin hardliner who shares warmonger Vladimir Putin’s love of ice hockey is tipped to succeed the tyrant amid constant rumors of the Russian president’s ill health.

Kremlin experts have identified 36-year-old Dmitry Kovalev as one of Putin’s favorite successors.

Kovalev works within the presidential administration and was seen in close and intimate conversation with the autocrat during the May 9 thumping Victory Day parade.

Telegram channel Baza reported that Putin met Kovalev, the son of Russian gas magnate Vitaly Kovalev, during an ice hockey game.

However, any Western hopes that a new Russian ruler could lead to a thaw in relations could be misplaced.

Vladimir Putin in close conversation with Dmitry Kovalev, 36, reportedly a potential successor, during the military parade during the 77th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2022

Rumors of the Russian dictator’s health whirl, with Putin stumbling out of his presidential plane during the welcome ceremony in Tehran earlier this week

Keir Giles, author of Moscow Rules: What Drives Russia to Confront the West, said there’s “no reason” to think a potential successor to Putin would be any less “hardline.”

Mr Giles said: The Express“There are plenty of candidates for Putin’s successor who would make Russia’s relationship with the West, and with its own people, even worse than Putin has done in recent years of his reign.”

He added that any successor with the same background as Putin is likely to “continue to return Russia to the normal default state of its opposition to the West.”

In recent months, Putin has been seen shaking uncontrollably, gripping tables and chairs for support, and appearing bloated and uneasy.

Most recently, the 69-year-old stumbled out of his plane and down the red carpet with his right hand unnaturally glued to his right leg after landing in Iran for a summit on Tuesday.

This has led to rumors that the strongman is suffering from a form of cancer and Parkinson’s disease, as well as repeated surgeries to deal with it.

These rumors have fueled the gossip about a possible successor in recent months.

The problem is especially acute because Putin has successfully cleared the field of all potential challengers, likely creating a dangerous power vacuum if he dies without an heir.

The constitutional amendments Putin eased by the Duma in 2020 mean he will run for re-election in 2024 – if the outcome is a foregone conclusion – and he can rule for another 12 years.

But it’s also possible that he will waive re-election and nominate a hand-picked successor to run — and likely win.

So the urgency to find a suitable candidate who would continue Putin’s legacy and be loyal to him even after he takes control of the Kremlin – all before 2024.

William Burns, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, said he fears Putin is ‘all too healthy’

The idea of ​​reversing Russia’s direction and returning to the liberal and democratic values ​​it flirted with after the fall of the Soviet Union was a fantasy, Mr Giles thought.

Other candidates to replace Putin have been put forward as

But the topic could even be academic for a while, as CIA director William Burns said Vladimir Putin is “totally too healthy.”

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, Mr Burns said his comments were “not a formal intelligence decision,” but a personal one.

Rumors about Putin’s health have been circulating for years, dating back to at least 2014.

The spy chief, the last U.S. official to meet Putin before ordering his troops to slaughter Ukrainians, said the leader is “a big believer in control and intimidation and revenge,” and that his “hunger is for risk.” grown’.

He added: “He is simmering in a highly combustible combination of grievances and ambition and uncertainty.”