Hardik will lead India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka; Rohit returns for ODIs; Pants not in any squad

Hardik Pandya will lead India in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, starting on January 3, while Rohit Sharma will return for the three ODIs that follow.

Virat Kohli is also not part of the T20I series while Shikhar Dhawan is not part of the ODI squad after a slump in Bangladesh.

Rishabh Pant was not included in either the ODI or T20I squad, after he was given a break from the ODI series in Bangladesh before returning for the two Tests.

Hardik had also led India in the T20I series in New Zealand in November, just after the 2022 T20 World Cup, when Rohit had rested. Rohit then suffered a thumb injury during the ODI series in Bangladesh in early December, which also forced him to miss the following two Test series.

At the start of an ODI World Cup year, India begins its home season by hosting Sri Lanka for three T20Is in Mumbai (Jan 3), Pune (Jan 5) and Rajkot (Jan 7), and three ODIs in Guwahati (Jan 10), Kolkata (Jan 12) and Thiruvananthapuram (Jan 15), after which they will also host New Zealand and Australia ahead of the IPL.

Team India for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (week), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.