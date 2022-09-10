Hard landing threat hangs over booming container shipping industry

In just three years, the container shipping industry will have made as much money as it has in the past six decades.

Driven by rising demand after the pandemic, shipping groups have enjoyed a profitability few in the notoriously volatile industry could have dreamed of.

Container shipping lines from Mediterranean Shipping Company and AP Møller Maersk to CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd have experienced a “once in a lifetime” market boom.

“Making the money they’ve made over the past two years is intoxicating,” said Simon Heaney, senior manager at Drewry, the shipping research group. Drewry predicts that industry profits for 2021-23 will equal the amount made between the 1950s, when container ships were first built, and 2020.

“It’s something you see once in a lifetime, maybe not even that,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, the German airline that is the fifth largest in the industry by capacity.

But the container shipping cycle seems to have reached its peak.

Port congestion is still high worldwide, which has pushed prices up and aided profits, with ports such as Felixstowe in the UK being hit by strikes. Still, freight rates have fallen by about a third and profitability will fall next year, analysts believe.

Moreover, in many western countries there is fear of both skyrocketing inflation and possible recessions.

So how will an industry accustomed to boom-bust cycles react and cope? Have container shipping companies used the good times well enough to prepare for worse conditions?

Container shipping companies are the main agents of globalization, transporting goods from shoes to food across the oceans, especially from manufacturers in Asia to consumers in Europe and the US.

After the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020, container shipping and consumer goods companies alike were surprised by the strong recovery in spending, especially online.

Drewry estimates that the entire industry made operating profits of just $7 billion in 2019 and $26 billion in 2020. But in 2021, as companies paid increasingly higher rates to get the goods they needed, operating profit jumped to $210 billion. and is expected to reach $270 billion this year.

Felixstowe container port hit by strikes © Toby Melville/Reuters

“I certainly hope we don’t experience a pandemic of this nature again, especially in my lifetime. It has been a dramatic period. We look forward to a more normalized world. We think we have used this period to build a much better business,” said Søren Skou, CEO of Maersk.

The airlines have used the huge profits to restore their balance sheets, many of which were still hit after the global financial crisis of 2008-09 put an end to high levels of growth.

Heaney said that in 2020, many airlines still had balance sheets that Drewry classified as “red,” while now nearly all of them were “green,” indicating they were healthy.

Many of the larger groups, such as MSC’s big three, Maersk and CMA CGM, have used their rising profits to get more into logistics, hoping to build a reasonable counterbalance to their more volatile shipping business.

Maersk has made numerous land purchases, culminating in the purchase of Li & Fung’s contract logistics business from Li & Fung in Asia for $3.6 billion in December.

Revenues from its logistics operations have more than doubled in the past two years, although they remain about a fifth of the level of its container operations.

Shareholders have also benefited from the boom, with exceptional dividends and buybacks from some of the listed groups. “Shareholders have helped us through 10 years of crisis, invested money, and now they are being rewarded for that,” says Jansen.

Most crucially, however, the performance of shipping groups in a downturn could be undermined by their use of record revenues to buy more ships.

Ships normally take two to three years to be delivered, meaning many will arrive in what are expected to be very different economic conditions, a typical bane of the industry.

According to data specialist Alphaliner, the capacity of ships on order compared to the current capacity at sea has increased from 8 percent in 2020 to 28 percent.

“I think carriers will regret adding capacity this year,” Heaney said. “If there is a recession and the demand for containers falls much faster than we expect, the recovery of ports and the release of capacity will accelerate. Lots of new builds are coming. There is a threat of large-scale overcapacity next year.”

Jansen said he “hoped” container shipping companies would be more rational in this downturn than the last, but admitted he wasn’t sure. “This sector has always been cyclical. I don’t think that will change,” he added.

A difference with previous recessions is that the sector is more consolidated, with the largest players having greater scale and being part of networks with other carriers, allowing them to collectively adjust capacity.

Jansen said Hapag-Lloyd was losing $7 million a day in revenue at the start of the pandemic, causing the mind to focus.

“You see the hits you get when things go wrong are bigger, so it might make you more conservative. The sheer size of these numbers probably makes us act a little faster,” he added.

In Copenhagen, Skou is particularly concerned about Europe, where consumer confidence is low, the war is still raging in Ukraine and imports have fallen back to pre-pandemic levels.

Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of German container group Hapag-Lloyd, which has seen an increase in profits and outperformed rivals © Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Still, the Maersk CEO is relatively confident as he expects chronic supply chain congestion to ease by the end of the year.

“I don’t see a hard landing for Maersk. If demand falls sharply, we will have to adjust the capacity. . . I know how we will act in a situation of delay,” he said. “What matters for global container shipping is not how many ships there are, but how much capacity is deployed compared to demand.”

He pointed out that more and more customers are signing long-term contracts, locking in high freight rates, as well as pressure on logistics to “replace” some of the revenue it is likely to lose in shipping.

Carriers also have tools at their disposal to reduce capacity by scrapping or stopping ships, reducing deliveries of new ships or canceling sailings.

Ship scrapping has fallen to zero in recent years as carriers have pushed all ships into service, but with the new environmental standards coming into effect, more are likely to come.

However, there are few certainties, especially in an industry with a tradition of acting irrationally. Heaney said analysts at Drewry were divided on whether things would be different this time around.

“I am pessimistic that carriers have completely changed their behavior,” he said, before adding: “They are better equipped than before. The odds are better than they have been.”

For now, both industry and analysts predict a gradual normalization.

Earnings are likely to be lower next year, but still well above pre-pandemic levels. Supply chain issues provide support even as freight rates and volumes fall.

But the danger is that a sudden economic slowdown in the developed world will lead to a sharp turnaround that unblocks supply chains and ports faster than expected, which would hurt profits as the forces that led to skyrocketing prices could quickly dissipate.

Heaney said: “It’s the beginning of the end [of the boom]. But it won’t be overnight. There are no guarantees at this time.”