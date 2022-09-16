‘Happy to be back with you bro’: Ex-Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez reunite in Greece

Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez have celebrated their reunion at Olympiakos after they last shared a team in 2020.

James and Marcelo were both at Los Blancos but enjoyed varying levels of success at the club.

Marcelo was a key part of Madrid who excelled under manager Zinedine Zidane, while James struggled to find his best form at the Bernabeu stadium and was loaned out to Bayern Munich for two years.

Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo (right) and James Rodriguez (left) have joined Olympiacos

James Rodriguez joined Olympiacos after terminating his contract with Al-Rayyan. from Qatar

On his return to the club, he played just eight league games as Los Blancos won the LaLiga in 2020 before leaving the club.

Now the South American duo has rejoined in Greece as the pair have been signed by Olympiacos.

Marcelo joined the team earlier in September, while James joined the club on 15 September after terminating his contract with Qatar’s Al-Rayyan.

Marcelo posted a photo of him and James Rodriguez after they reunited in Olympiacos

The Brazilian defender is happy with the Colombian midfielder at the club and posted a photo of them on his Intsagram with the message, ‘So glad to be with you again, bro. Welcome @jamesrodriguez10 !!! Let’s go guys!! #M12.’

The pair both have medals from virtually every major tournament they have competed in, with league titles, domestic cups and Champions League honors to their name.

Marcelo has won 25 Real Madrid trophies, including six LaLiga titles in 15 years

James hopes the move to Greece will give him the chance to enjoy his football again after going through a rough few years.

The midfielder left Madrid to reunite with former manager Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he had worked during his time in Madrid and Bayern, at Everton in the Premier League.

He started his career well at Goodison Park, but his form quickly deteriorated and a year later he was sold to Al-Rayyan for an undisclosed fee.