Happy Mother’s Day from Hollywood! John Travolta pays tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston with sweet post – as stars take to social media to celebrate their moms

John Travolta, Victoria Beckham, Tom Brady and more took to social media on Sunday to share Mother’s Day posts.

The 70-year-old actor, who attended the TCM Film Festival in April, honored his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020.

John shared three old photos of Kelly with her kids and wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day, Kelly.” We love you, we miss you.’

Meanwhile, the former Spice Girl, 50, took to her platform to share a sweet photo with her four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

In a caption to her 33 million followers, she wrote: ‘Happy Mother’s Day USA to all the mother figures!! I love you all so much.’

John and his wife’s daughter, Ella, recently turned 24 and their son Ben is just 13 years old.

The couple were also parents to their son Jett, who died in 2009.

On April 13, the Grease star paid tribute to her late son on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

‘Happy birthday my Jetty, not a day goes by without you being with me!’ he wrote with an old photo of him, Kelly and her son.

Tom, 46, posted a tribute to his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, his mother Galynn, his three sisters and Bridget Moynahan, his ex with whom he shares his son Jack, 16.

‘Happy Mother’s Day to these kind, loving, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I am lucky to have in my life.

“None of this would be possible without your love,” the former Patriot wrote in a caption.

The first image in her carousel post showed her mother smiling with her 12-year-old daughter Vivian. He and his supermodel ex-wife also share his 14-year-old son Benjamin.

The former professional athlete included a photo of his mother Galynn and one of her children.

Tom added a photo with ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares his 16-year-old son Jack.

Kris Jenner also took to her Instagram account to write a thoughtful message for her six children: Kourtney Kardashian, 45, Kim Kardashian, 43, Khloe Kardashian, 39, Rob Kardashian, 37, Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 26.

The 68-year-old matriarch also gave a shout-out to her mother MJ, who often appears on the family’s reality TV show.

He began the note: “To my wonderful children, Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie.”

‘Being your mom has been the most incredible journey of my entire life, and everything I ever prayed for…. Every day I am so grateful and feel so blessed for this life we ​​live… all the laughter, the love , the incredible moments we have shared and the magical memories we have created as a family.’

The sweet tribute continued: ‘You are my pride and joy, and I appreciate each of you more than you will ever imagine. I am very proud of my daughters who have become mothers.

“Watching you flourish, grow, and also nurture, raise, teach, and love your own children is one of the most satisfying experiences for me as a mother and grandmother.”

Kris, who has 13 grandchildren, gushed: ‘I see how much they give of themselves and I am amazed by their patience and dedication to their babies.

“Being a grandmother is a fabulous, magical and special experience and allows me to relive the beautiful moments I had with all of you when you were little.”

The Kardashian persona included a lot of family photos.

Jenner’s second child, Kim, commented on the post: ‘I love you so much mom! This is the sweetest message. I am so grateful for you and MJ.

Kris reflected in her lengthy caption: “It’s like having a second chance to enjoy the best parts of what I treasure most!!! The delicious moments I share with my grandchildren remind me every day how blessed I am and how fulfilled I am.” is my heart. I love you more than words can describe.

‘To my Mom MJ, You have taught me the joy of family, the love of always celebrating life and unconditional love. Thank you for every moment and memory we have shared. I am very grateful and appreciate you every day.

‘To all moms, you are the heart of your families, the ones who nurture, guide and love unconditionally. You make this world a happy place for your children. Today is a day to celebrate you and all the wonderful things you do. I hope your day is full of joy, love and special moments. Happy Mother’s Day! “Xo.”

